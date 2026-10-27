UIC joins Global Sustainable Preparedness Network

The University of Illinois Chicago, in an effort led by the UIC School of Public Health, was officially accepted as a member of the World Health Organization Global Sustainable Preparedness Network.

Established under the World Health Organization Health Emergencies Programme, the Global Sustainable Preparedness Network brings together institutions, technical partners and experts to support countries in developing sustainable capacities for health emergency preparedness. Its work emphasizes multisectoral collaboration, long-term planning and coordinated implementation of national health security priorities, including efforts to break the cycle of heightened investment during emergencies followed by declining attention once a crisis has passed.

The application for UIC to join the Global Sustainable Preparedness Network was submitted on behalf of the university by Babatunde Olowokure, associate dean for global health and professor in the School of Public Health’s Division of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences. UIC’s acceptance took place in September during National Preparedness Month.

“This collaboration represents an important milestone for UIC and aligns strongly with our mission to strengthen global preparedness capacities,” Olowokure said. “Central to this mission is a commitment to equity, ensuring that preparedness investments address disparities and build resilience across diverse populations.”

Olowokure brings extensive experience in health emergency preparedness from his previous role as regional emergency director for the World Health Organization Western Pacific Region, where he worked with 37 member states on pandemic preparedness, emergency response and health security strategies.

“Joining the Global Sustainable Preparedness Network strengthens our commitment to building preparedness systems that endure beyond individual crises. Sustainable preparedness is now a global imperative, and UIC is proud to contribute to that collective effort,” Olowokure said.

Through its participation in the Global Sustainable Preparedness Network, UIC will collaborate with other network members on shared learning, capacity-building and initiatives that strengthen sustainable health emergency preparedness around the world. UIC will contribute perspectives shaped by Chicago’s large and diverse population and its complex urban environment, recognizing that as one of the nation’s major metropolitan centers, Chicago faces distinct preparedness challenges associated with dense neighborhoods, extensive transportation networks and its role as a hub for travel, commerce and critical infrastructure. Strengthening local capacity and integrating municipal authorities into national preparedness efforts are therefore essential to improving health security.

“We look forward to sharing our experience and learning from partners who are advancing preparedness and readiness in diverse national and regional contexts,” Olowokure said.

UIC’s contributions will also draw on the School of Public Health’s deep expertise across its divisions and centers, including strengths in environmental and occupational health, epidemiology and biostatistics, community health sciences and health policy and administration. These areas collectively support work in surveillance system design, risk assessment, emergency operations, community resilience and preparedness governance.

In addition, UIC’s Emergency Management and Resilience Planning certificate program prepares professionals in crisis management, continuity planning, emergency operations, strategic planning and hazard vulnerability analysis. Through the global network, UIC will have opportunities to share this broad expertise while learning from the experiences and approaches of institutions working in different national and regional settings.

— Emma Ciavarella, School of Public Health