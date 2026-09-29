UIC joins Midwest quantum dream team 

Quantum research at UIC is keeping up with the rapidly evolving ecosystem. (Photos: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Listen to story summary

UIC has joined the Midwest Quantum Collaboratory, a consortium of eight universities shaping quantum technology’s future through collaborative research, innovation and workforce development.

“UIC is claiming a larger presence in this constantly evolving quantum ecosystem,” said Daniela Tuninetti, professor and department head of electrical and computer engineering in the College of Engineering.

UIC’s Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research financially supports the university’s membership.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for UIC, our faculty and trainees to consider new approaches to big questions in quantum with our colleagues at other universities. Innovation thrives when researchers from different areas and institutions collaborate,” said Vice Chancellor for Research Joanna Groden.

The UIC Quantum Club visits the Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center led by Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. (Photo: Jim Young/UIC)

Quantum information science and engineering applies the principles of quantum mechanics to develop new technologies for computing, communication, sensing and measurement that surpass what classical technologies can do.

Purdue University, the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Indiana University, Washington University in St. Louis, The Ohio State University and Northwestern University also belong to the collaboratory, which began in 2021 to spark cooperation among quantum scientists and students. Participating institutions opt into knowledge sharing, collaborative innovation and research partnerships.

In July, UIC attended the Midwest Quantum Collaboratory’s fifth annual Entanglement meeting, hosted by Purdue University.

Ashe Francq (Photo provided by Francq)

“UIC brings a lot to the table, both in terms of the unique research we conduct and our workforce development,” said Russell Hemley, professor of physics and chemistry.

Hemley is spearheading UIC’s quantum efforts alongside Tuninetti and Thomas Searles, professor of electrical and computer engineering.

Zizwe Chase, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering and the adviser for UIC’s quantum club, said the collaboration will set UIC students up for professional success in quantum fields.

“We have extremely bright, motivated and hungry students who understand what quantum brings to the table. We need to give them the opportunity to not only learn more through educational pursuits but also introduce them to all the possibilities in terms of internships, jobs and entrepreneurship.”

Ashe Francq, a quantum club member and second-year transfer student studying computer science, said getting involved in the quantum space represents a unique opportunity for students.

Francq appreciates the support from Chase and the Quantum Club.

“Their support and collaboration are admirable and reflect what I feel are the best parts of UIC as an institution.”