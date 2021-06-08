UIC joins White House COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge

UIC has pledged to become a Vaccine Champion College by signing on to the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge launched recently by the White House. The challenge supports President Joe Biden’s goal that at least 70 percent of adults will have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by the Fourth of July.

As a signatory, UIC pledges to: engage students, faculty and staff to ensure they have resources to find a vaccine; create a plan to get as many members of the campus community vaccinated as possible; and deliver vaccine access for all.

Learn more about getting the COVID-19 vaccine at UIC at vaccine.uihealth.care. Follow UIC on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to hear UIC students share why they received their COVID-19 vaccines.