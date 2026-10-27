UIC kicks off new national challenge to innovate

UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda snaps a photo of students at the Innovation Center during the launch event for the HSI STEAM Innovation Challenge. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

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The University of Illinois Chicago is challenging students to innovate, using business ideas inspired by their backgrounds and life experiences.

Students have until the end of January to manifest their entrepreneurial spirit and submit proposals of all kinds — a business idea, a “side-hustle,” even a podcast or film — centered on the theme “Culture Is Currency.”

“Here, ‘currency’ means the knowledge, stories, relationships, creativity and ideas you already bring,” UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda said at the challenge’s launch event, hosted at the Innovation Center’s Sandbox Lab on Oct. 15. “Those perspectives help us ask better questions and imagine solutions we might otherwise miss.”

UIC joins a national network of fellow Hispanic-Serving Institutions, or HSIs, participating in the National HSI STEAM Innovation Challenge as a regional hub, alongside Miami Dade College in Florida, Houston City College and the challenge’s founding university, California State University Northridge.

UIC’s participation is powered in part by a grant obtained by College of Applied Health Sciences Dean Carlos Crespo; Kal Pasupathy, professor and head of the department of biomedical and health information sciences; and Don Bergh, acting executive director of UIC’s Innovation Center.

“We were honored to be asked to be part of this network,” Bergh said. “The challenge gets students to take advantage of who they are as individuals, what their culture is like and how to leverage that into opportunity.”

Throughout the fall semester, UIC students can work with mentors and Apple technology through the Innovation Center to fine-tune their ideas. After submitting their business proposals by Jan. 29, student participants will present selected ideas in a national showcase set for spring 2027.

“Our goal is to challenge and connect learners with family members, mentors, business entrepreneurs and community leaders to bridge and bring cultural wisdom into emerging technologies,” Crespo said.

During the challenge launch event, interested students got a taste of the challenge ahead, and some words of advice from university leaders and budding entrepreneurs.

University of Illinois Chicago staff and students, like Shyell Lowe (center) listen to opening remarks at the launch event for the HSI STEAM Innovation Challenge. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Words of encouragement

UIC junior Shyell Lowe has been playing golf for as long as she can remember. After injury and illness derailed her collegiate playing career, she began to consider teaching other young professionals about the business side of golf: how the game functions as a corporate pastime and opens doors.

So now she’s building Access Fairways, a golf-coaching business geared for the corporate world.

“It’s the business sport, and you can pretty much play it for your entire life; not many other sports have that,” said Lowe, who’s majoring in entrepreneurship in the College of Business Administration. “With AI limiting the job market, soft skills are very much ‘in.’ Being able to play golf and know how to connect people on and off the golf course gives people a leg up, especially college students who are just getting into the job market.”

In a panel discussion moderated by entrepreneurship lecturer Dan Hogan, attendees at the Innovation Challenge launch heard from Lowe and two other UIC student entrepreneurs about cultivating business ideas and navigating barriers.

Joining her were Rasheedah Na’Allah, a 2026 UIC alum and founder of AssistHer, a new skill-sharing platform for women, and Polina Heranina, a UIC sophomore who is designing an AI-powered language learning platform.

Heranina’s nascent startup has already experienced notable successes and trials. Last April, her idea for LingoVerse — a virtual-reality platform that immerses users in the culture of any language they want to learn — won the $5,000 first prize of UIC’s 2026 Blaze Venture Challenge, a pitch competition for student-led ventures.

Just last month, however, she nearly lost the code for the entire business due to a technical error. A backup stored at the Innovation Center’s Sandbox Lab has allowed her to restore her momentum despite the bump in the road.

Her idea for LingoVerse stems from her childhood in Ukraine, where she was constantly picking up new languages, and her recent experiences as an English tutor. When she was in the ninth grade, Heranina moved to England to stay with a host family after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at a time when millions of Ukrainian refugees had to rapidly acclimate to new countries’ customs and languages.

“I think it’s important for people to realize that their culture and background aren’t a weakness, and they can always leverage them as a strength,” Heranina said. “That’s what I did. I’ve seen a lot of Ukrainian refugees struggling with learning a new language. I took that experience, as hard as it was, and turned it into something people can use and learn from.”

The student entrepreneurs urged their fellow students who want to pitch in the Innovation Challenge to take the first step — through doubt or fear — and to welcome feedback.

“We are one of the most diverse schools in Illinois,” Lowe said. “It’s gold to have that as an entrepreneur, to ask people in and outside of your target market, ‘What do you think about this business idea?’ I’ve gotten a lot of advice that I never would have thought about that way.”

Ash Kandari, a UIC graduate student, was inspired by the discussion and plans to submit a proposal for the Innovation Challenge. Kandari is interested in finding a creative way to address stigmas in underserved communities around seeking mental health care. That’s a topic Kandari researches at the V-ARE Lab in the College of Applied Health Sciences.

“I think it was really important to get people’s views on how they tackled their individual challenges,” he said of the panel. “Having known that there are people who are in similar spaces, running into similar problems and that they were able to push through those problems — it’s really good to hear.”

Interested in participating? Students can learn more on the Innovation Center’s website, or email uicinnovationcenter@uic.edu.