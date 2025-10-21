UIC launches official podcasts, ‘This is UIC’ and ‘This is UIC Weekly’

The University of Illinois Chicago now has its own official podcast, “This is UIC.” With each episode, the podcast brings to the forefront the stories of changemakers and innovators who are working to create a better world.

Watch the trailer for “This is UIC.”

“This is UIC” will drop new episodes biweekly on Tuesdays and will feature interviews with UIC faculty, staff, students and others connected to the university. In its first season, there will be 12 podcast episodes, with six airing in the fall semester and six episodes in the spring semester.

Three episodes are available now:

Upcoming episodes will cover topics like relationships and life trajectory, finding closure for the families of missing U.S. service members, the lasting effects of education behind bars and the attention economy of the internet.

“This is UIC” is complemented by “This is UIC Weekly,” a weekly roundup of the latest university news delivered in three minutes or less on Friday mornings.

They join “Black Excellence,” a podcast launched in 2022 by the UIC Office of Student Success and Belonging in partnership with Strategic Marketing and Communications, featuring inspiring stories from Black students, faculty, staff and community members.

The launch of “This is UIC” and “This is UIC Weekly” is an example of Strategic Marketing and Communication’s realignment and focus on powerful storytelling and campus strategic priorities to advance the university around the shared goals of student success, research infrastructure, community engagement, business and nonprofit partnerships and faculty recruitment and retention.

Both podcasts are available on Apple, Spotify, YouTube and UIC’s news website, UIC today.

“UIC is a powerhouse in Chicago and the nation for redefining what higher education looks like,” said UIC Vice Chancellor Chandra Harris-McCray, who leads the Office of Strategic Marketing and Communications.

“As the only public research institution in Chicago, UIC offers communities from all walks of life unmatched access to the highest levels of educational, research and clinical excellence,” she added. “‘This is UIC’ brings those stories to the forefront. It invites the UIC community into a meaningful digital space of belonging and connection to learn and engage with stories at the intersection of UIC’s impact and topics that matter.”

Ideas for podcast guests and topics are welcome and can be submitted online.