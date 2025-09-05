UIC Law creates access, support for new students through innovative programming

UIC Law students participate in the Rising Attorneys Inclusive Summer Experience.

At UIC Law, access and support are values embedded in the student experience from day one. Through innovative programming like the Rising Attorneys Inclusive Summer Experience (R.A.I.S.E.) and the Vivify New Student Enrichment Program, UIC Law is working to redefine what it looks like to prepare, welcome and retain the next generation of legal professionals.

Designed for UIC undergraduate students interested in a career in law, R.A.I.S.E. is a free, two-day immersive experience that introduces participants to the realities of law school and the legal profession.

“We wanted to create a pathway for UIC undergraduates to see that law school is attainable and learn how being a lawyer can help them fight for social justice,” said Sonia Green, associate dean and R.A.I.S.E. director. “This principle is at the core of our school.”

With a focus on first-generation students and those historically underrepresented in the field, R.A.I.S.E. offers simulation classes; a mock trial with real judges; and panel discussions with faculty, alums and legal professionals. Students also learn how to navigate law school applications and manage the costs of an education in law, plus how law intersects with other industries.

R.A.I.S.E. participants presenting arguments before Illinois Appellate Court Justice David Navarro.

“These students have already achieved so much, and we are so proud of them,” Green said. “But it can be difficult to understand the details of what law school can offer. That’s where we want to help.”

The goal of R.A.I.S.E. is simple yet powerful: discuss the law school experience, create a welcoming environment and provide the tools students need to see themselves as future attorneys. Participants leave with a certificate, a clearer understanding of what law school entails and a network of support before they even apply.

“I hope each student sees that law school is possible,” Green said. “We encourage students from all majors to envision how law school could be part of their career path if they choose.”

R.A.I.S.E. focuses on early access and exposure. In contrast, Vivify ensures incoming students are fully supported as they begin law school. The three-day orientation and enrichment program is offered to all new law students to help them build community, gain academic insight and access key campus resources before classes begin.

According to Clarence Glenn, assistant dean and Vivify director, one of the biggest challenges new law students face is not academics, but themselves. That is where Vivify comes in.

“Law school, for many, can seem like this mythological place where only the sharpest survive,” Glenn said. “That’s not the case. Still, students often identify aspects of themselves — being a parent, being first-generation — that they believe will make it harder to succeed. This program helps dispel those fears and builds connections for future success.”

The program includes academic prep sessions, resource workshops and We Belong Day, which highlights diverse student experiences and reinforces that every law student has a place at UIC Law.

Glenn hopes Vivify will give students more than just knowledge; it will give them a network.

“When issues arise — and every law student faces challenges at some point — our students won’t have to struggle in silence,” Glenn said. “They will already know members of our faculty, Career Services, the Writing Resource Center, Financial Aid and more. They’ll have names, emails and phone numbers to turn to. That can be the difference between slipping behind and thriving.”

R.A.I.S.E. and Vivify reflect UIC Law’s mission to provide access and support for students through every step of their education in law. These programs offer a sense of belonging, empowerment and the understanding that success in law is possible for everyone.