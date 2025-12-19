UIC Law International Human Rights Clinic hosts first Pro Bono Asylum Workshop

The International Human Rights Clinic at UIC Law recently held its first Pro Bono Asylum Workshop. In collaboration with the National Immigrant Justice Center and volunteers from the UIC Law community, the workshop provided 11 asylum-seekers with free access to critical legal services.

As part of the Human Rights at Home Initiative, the International Human Rights Clinic Community Outreach project seeks to expand legal literacy and access to justice in the United States. Under the leadership of staff attorney Alejandra Palacios, student clinicians Jacqueline Garcia and Julius Hudson coordinated the event. They recruited and trained a team of volunteer law students, lawyers and professors. Law student volunteers had the opportunity to gain practical experience.

During the event, volunteers prepared Form I-589, Application for Asylum and Withholding of Removal. Individuals and families seeking asylum left the event knowing their application was prepared and would be filed with the appropriate government agency.

“The most impactful moment for me was seeing the sense of pride in our volunteers as they learned about the process and realized they were able to provide a service to someone that could change their life,” said Julius Hudson, International Human Rights Clinic student clinician. “Hearing the participants’ stories also left a big impression on volunteers and attendees, and I am happy to say that all of us left the event uplifted and committed to this work.”

“Teamwork, compassion and planning all played a part in the success of this event and the safety and empowerment of these families,” said Jacqueline Garcia, International Human Rights Clinic student clinician. “It was a great experience to be able to serve and engage with the community in a unique way and make a real impact, and I am grateful for the opportunity to develop in the journey to being a trauma-informed, culturally responsive advocate.”

The International Human Rights Clinic’s Community Outreach Project will continue working to bring communities together to advance human rights. This workshop is just one example of how the clinic is connecting law students with opportunities to engage in on-the-ground work that complements and expands upon their traditional law school curriculum and classroom learning.

— Melah Lofton, UIC School of Law