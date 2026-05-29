UIC Law recognized for innovation, access and experiential learning

The University of Illinois Chicago School of Law was recently featured in The Education Magazine, highlighting the law school’s commitment to access, innovation and preparing students for impactful legal careers. The national feature showcases how UIC Law continues to evolve legal education through experiential learning opportunities, interdisciplinary programming and student-centered support.

The story highlights UIC Law’s location in the heart of downtown Chicago and the ways students benefit from direct access to courts, law firms, legal organizations and hands-on training opportunities. The feature also spotlights the law school’s focus on practical experience through clinics, externships and advocacy programs designed to prepare students for the realities of legal practice.

In addition to academics, the article emphasizes UIC Law’s mission-driven approach to legal education and its ongoing efforts to increase opportunity and support for future attorneys from diverse backgrounds. The feature references initiatives centered on social justice, interdisciplinary collaboration and student success, while also highlighting national recognitions earned by the law school and its programs.

“UIC Law is committed to preparing students to become ethical, innovative and multidisciplinary problem-solvers who pursue justice in a rapidly changing world,” the feature notes.

The coverage serves as a national spotlight on the work happening across the law school community and reinforces UIC Law’s role as Chicago’s only public law school.

Read the full feature from The Education Magazine.

— Melah Lofton, UIC Law