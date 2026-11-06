UIC Law students gain hands-on experience in immigration law in Texas

The UIC School of Law’s International Human Rights Clinic traveled to Harlingen, Texas, in late October to provide brief legal services to individuals detained at Port Isabel Detention Center and El Valle Detention Facility.

Under the supervision of Staff Attorney Alejandra Palacios and in collaboration with the American Bar Association’s South Texas Pro Bono Asylum Representation Project, the student clinicians conducted immigration assessments and provided limited legal assistance to noncitizens fighting their removal cases before immigration court.

During the trip, the International Human Rights Clinic team completed and filed an application in defense of removal for a young man, advocated for the release of an older adult from detention and provided technical support to attorneys representing unaccompanied immigrant children in detention.

“The trip broadened my perspective on client advocacy and reminded me that being a lawyer is about so much more than just understanding and applying the law. It is about building trust, listening to people’s stories and recognizing the humanity behind the legal issues,” UIC Law student Dariana Cruz said.

Student clinicians gained essential client-centered lawyering skills and furthered the clinic’s mission of promoting human rights. Through this work, students gained firsthand insight into the complexities of advocating for detained individuals, including communication barriers, procedural deadlines and challenges related to evidence gathering.

“The trip was a great way to get hands-on experience in detention and removal defense. It also gave me the chance to learn from several attorneys and see the different ways they approach their cases,” UIC Law student Lohatany Argueta said.

— Alejandra Palacios, UIC Law