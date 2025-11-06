UIC leader recognized with CISO of the Year Award

Shefali Mookencherry, chief information security and privacy officer at UIC, has been named the 2025 Enterprise Chicago CISO of the Year.

This prestigious recognition honors outstanding chief information security officers for their exceptional leadership, innovation and contributions to the information security profession and the broader community.

“I am deeply honored and humbled as the recipient of the Chicago CISO of the Year Award,” Mookencherry said. “This recognition is not just a personal milestone — it’s a reflection of the incredible family, team, leaders, mentors and peers who have supported me throughout my journey in cybersecurity and privacy.”

Managed by local security leaders and affiliated with the Association of Information Technology Professionals Chicago, the program is a peer-driven initiative that highlights the vital role chief information security officers play in safeguarding Chicago’s enterprise landscape and shaping the future of cybersecurity. Mookencherry’s selection follows a rigorous, months-long evaluation process involving written applications, peer interviews and final reviews by local CEOs.

“This award is a reminder that leadership in cybersecurity is not just about defending — it’s about empowering. It’s about building cultures of trust, mentoring the next generation, and driving innovation that keeps pace with risk. I’m proud to be part of this CISO community,” Mookencherry said.

