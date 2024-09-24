UIC Music and Red Bull host Latin music discussion with industry leaders

Join the UIC Music Department for an engaging panel discussion spotlighting the fastest-growing genre of music in the U.S. — Latin. With a focus on Mexican artists like Danny Lux and Tornillo, the panel will explore how these emerging talents are evolving the genre, blending traditional Mexican sounds with modern influences to create new career opportunities for musicians, creatives and industry hopefuls.

Expert panelists include Daniela Rodriguez Araoz, head of A and R at Sony Latin; Fernando Nieto, founder of Miche Fest; and Daniel Romeo, a content creator renowned for showcasing Hispanic culture in Chicago. They will share their experiences in the growing Latin music scene and offer valuable insights into navigating the industry.

The discussion will be moderated by Luis Sanchez, host of UIC Radio’s Radio Fuego and host at Red Bull Soundclash Chicago featuring DannyLux and Tornillo.

This event is free and open to all UIC students. There will be a post-panel mixer, offering attendees the chance to network with industry professionals. In addition, all attendees will receive discounted access to Red Bull Soundclash featuring Danny Lux and Tornillo at Aragon Ballroom on Nov. 16.

Merchandise and other freebies will be given away to attendees throughout the evening.

When: Monday, Sept. 30

Where: UIC Recital Hall L285, 1040 W. Harrison St.

Time: 6 – 8 p.m.

Register here.