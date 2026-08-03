UIC nationally recognized for degree pathway program

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The University of Illinois Chicago has received national commendation for its leadership in ensuring equitable student success along the path to completing a bachelor’s degree.

UIC is one of two inaugural recipients of the Association for Undergraduate Education at Research Universities’ Carl E. Wieman Award for Excellence, which honors university departments and offices for their commitment to teaching excellence and high-quality undergraduate education. The honor was presented on Aug. 3 during the association’s leadership summit in Fort Collins, Colorado.

UIC, along with the University of Colorado at Boulder, “demonstrate that excellence in undergraduate education is not the product of isolated innovators, but of intentional systems, leadership and accountability,” said Steven P. Dandaneau, the association’s executive director and associate provost at Colorado State University.

The Office of the Senior Vice Provost for Academic Programs, Student Success, and Effectiveness at UIC was recognized for its role in Chicago Roadmap 2.0. This is the university’s partnership with Chicago Public Schools and the City Colleges of Chicago which provides structured pathways to four-year degrees at UIC in key fields such as education, healthcare, business and computer science.

“This recognition reflects what is possible when institutions embrace a shared responsibility for student success and commit to working together,” said UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda. “Through our partnership with Chicago Public Schools and City Colleges of Chicago, we are creating seamless pathways that reduce barriers and improve the transfer experience while expanding access to world-class education at UIC.”

With coordinated proactive advising, personalized degree planning and targeted student support services, Chicago Roadmap 2.0 eliminates barriers to credit transfer and ensures students stay on track for degree completion. This collaborative initiative, launched last year, has emerged as a national model for student success and educational equity, according to the association.

“At its core, Chicago Roadmap 2.0 reimagines the transfer experience through system change, innovation and collaboration. By removing institutional barriers, aligning support across sectors, and leveraging innovative tools, we are helping students navigate the journey to a bachelor’s degree with greater clarity, efficiency and confidence,” said Nikos Varelas, senior vice provost for academic programs, student success, and effectiveness at UIC.

The Wieman Award is named for Carl E. Wieman, Nobel Laureate, Stanford emeritus professor and pioneering scholar of science education. It honors his enduring impact on teaching and learning while reflecting the association’s commitment to evidence-based instruction, student success and excellence in undergraduate education.

“This award emphasizes accountability, an often-overlooked component of educational excellence,” said Wieman, who was on hand to present the awards. “Virtually every institution claims to provide an outstanding undergraduate education, but there are few ways for students to distinguish between aspiration and demonstrated achievement. By recognizing departments that have built systems to support and assess excellence in teaching and learning, this award shines a light on models worthy of attention and emulation.”

The Wieman Award was established to advance the vision outlined in the Association for Undergraduate Education at Research Universities’ Boyer 2030 Commission Report, which provides a blueprint for research universities to unite equity and excellence in undergraduate education through student-centered innovation, improved access and evidence-based practices.