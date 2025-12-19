UIC Nursing achieves the Healthcare Simulation Standards Endorsement

Lynn Ortiz, associate director in the Schwartz Lab (center), and two student lab techs complete the simulation of a birth by the lab’s newest manikin, MamaAnne. (Photo: Jordyn Harrison/UIC College of Nursing)

The UIC College of Nursing Schwartz Simulation Lab on the Chicago campus has been awarded the Healthcare Simulation Standards Endorsement from the International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning.

This three-year recognition highlights the dedication to excellence in health care simulation practices in the M. Christine Schwartz Experiential Learning and Simulation Laboratory. UIC Nursing is the only nursing program in the state of Illinois to receive the endorsement.

“We’re thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition,” said Katie Vanderzwan, director of the Schwartz Lab. “It signifies our commitment to ensuring that every simulation activity is thoughtfully designed to meet educational goals while adhering to best practices that promote safety, reliability and measurable outcomes.”

The endorsement is designed to recognize health care institutions that have demonstrated excellence in applying all four simulation standards from the Healthcare Simulation Standards of Best Practice in their educational simulation programs: prebriefing, facilitation, professional integrity and debriefing.

The endorsement publicly recognizes institutions that excel in creating simulation experiences that enhance learning, promote professional development and advance the science of simulation.

Launched with a generous $5 million donation from alum Christine Schwartz, who earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1970, the state-of-the-art Schwartz Lab opened in August 2019. A $1 million gift from Nita and Phil Francis allowed the college to construct a birthing suite with high-fidelity manikins and an attached control room.

The lab features 15,000 square feet of teaching and learning space, including a simulated emergency room, exam rooms, a home health apartment and a team-based learning classroom. The highly realistic learning environment allows students to hone their clinical skills in a low-stakes environment.

— Deborah Ziff Soriano, UIC College of Nursing