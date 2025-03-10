UIC Nursing ranked No. 1 among Midwest schools for NIH funding

The UIC College of Nursing was ranked No. 1 in the Midwest for National Institutes of Health funding in 2024 and topped $10 million in funding for the year, according to the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research, which has reported rankings since 2006.

Also, the college was ranked No. 7 among U.S. nursing schools for National Institutes of Health funding in 2024, a mark of the college’s research strength.

That’s a climb of four spots from 2023, when the college brought in $7.7 million in NIH funding.

“The level of NIH funding we receive is a source of pride because it reflects the quality and vibrancy of nursing research at our college,” said Dean Eileen Collins. “Our researchers are using NIH funding to improve the health of individuals with diabetes, sickle cell disease and kidney disease and to help prevent potentially devastating diseases like dementia and HIV. It’s critical work and so gratifying to know we’re continuing to be leaders in research.”

Among UIC Nursing’s NIH grants, Ardith Doorenbos, the Harriet H. Werley Endowed Chair for Nursing Research, is investigating strategies to relieve chronic sickle cell disease pain. Associate Professor Mark Lockwood is studying the mechanism underlying pain in kidney transplantation. Associate Professor Shannon Halloway is exploring how changes in lifestyle behaviors can improve cognition. Natasha Crooks is evaluating a program to involve male caregivers in preventing HIV among Black girls. And Pamela Martyn-Nemeth is studying how sleep and circadian rhythms affect glucose control in people with Type 1 diabetes.

