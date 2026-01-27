UIC online bachelor’s programs place near top of U.S. News rankings

Listen to story summary

The University of Illinois Chicago’s online bachelor’s programs are among the best three in the country, according to the latest rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

In its 2026 Best Online Programs rankings, issued Jan. 27, U.S. News evaluated more than 1,800 online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs using metrics specific to online learning. Among them, UIC ranked third overall in the U.S.

This latest recognition reaffirms UIC’s standing as a national leader in online education for students looking to complete or further their studies. It’s based on combined assessments of three UIC online undergraduate degree-completion programs:

The College of Nursing’s RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing Online Degree Completion Program , which allows licensed registered nurses to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing while continuing to work.

The College of Applied Health Sciences’ Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management Online Degree Completion Program , which prepares students for careers managing, protecting and governing health information across health care settings .

The College of Business Administration’s Bachelor of Business Administration Online Degree Completion Program , which offers a flexible pathway to core business training in areas such as management, finance and marketing.

Together, these online degrees and others at UIC expand access to higher education for individuals who need flexible pathways to complete their degrees.

“The growing complexity of health care demands a highly educated nursing workforce,” said Gloria E. Barrera, director of the UIC Nursing Online RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. “We are proud to be recognized once again as a leader in offering a fully online, high-quality RN to BSN pathway that supports nurses in advancing their education and careers.”

That program has made it possible for registered nurse Joshua Deloach-Preston to keep learning while continuing the work he loves.

“I knew I wanted to continue my education, but I was also working full-time, so flexibility was a big thing for me,” said Deloach-Preston, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing while working as a care coordinator for a large insurance corporation. “I liked that it was a respected public university with a strong nursing program.”

Separately, UIC tied for 24th nationally in the Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Program category.

The U.S. News rankings include only degree-granting programs offered primarily online by regionally accredited institutions.

Visit the UIC Online website to learn more about the university’s flexible online programs that offer various degrees, certificates and programs for career advancement.