UIC online health information management program receives accreditation

When students are looking to earn their Registered Health Information Administrator credential, choosing a health information degree program that has been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education should be at the forefront of their mind.

UIC’s Online Master of Science in Health Information Management program has been CAHIIM accredited, meeting the quality standards of health information management education set forth by the organization to ensure application of the AHIMA model curricula.

Lois Hitchcock, graduate health information management program director and UIC clinical assistant professor of health information management in the department of biomedical and health information sciences, touches on the importance of accreditation and what it means for the program and its students.

What is it about the UIC MSHIM program that made it accredited?

Accreditation was a faculty team effort. The accreditation process from initial application through self-assessment, survey and board approval is approximately 24 months. The faculty of the health information management program worked together to complete each of these phases focusing on the comparison of our MSHIM program against accepted professional and industry standards and graduate learning outcomes.

What does CAHIIM accreditation mean to students, and why is this accreditation important?

Choosing a quality health information management program that is CAHIIM accredited provides students with the required knowledge and skill, employment and marketability, as well as academic eligibility for applicable professional certifications, to ensure they can succeed professionally. It also provides assurance to employers that UIC MSHIM graduates have completed a curriculum that is relevant to today’s electronic health record environment and AHIMA credentials.

Why would you recommend prospective students pursue programs that are CAHIIM accredited?

I recommend prospective students pursue a program that is CAHIIM accredited because it supports entry-level competency for graduates, creates goals for HIM program self-improvement and student learning outcomes, ensures consistent HIM program performance, based on established quality standards and outcomes, and establishes eligibility for FORE scholarships and AHIMA professional certification. In particular, UIC’s MSHIM program provides eligibility for the Registered Health Information Administrator certification exam.

Is there anything else you’d like to share?

Effective immediately, students that have already graduated from the MSHIM program are eligible to sit for the Registered Health Information Administrator exam. Our next step is to provide a review course for these graduates in anticipation of their scheduled RHIA exam dates.

This 100% online Master of Science in Health Information Management program imparts the technical knowledge and industry-specific skills to help you become an influential leader in today’s health care system. Learn how you can assist organizations in the development and implementation of effective health information management strategies, advance the quality of patient care and safeguard the integrity of electronic health records.

