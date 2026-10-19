UIC partners with Halo to expand research opportunities with industry

Dear colleagues,

I am pleased to announce that the University of Illinois Chicago has joined Halo‘s Flagship University Program, a new partnership designed to increase the visibility of UIC research and strengthen connections with industry partners seeking academic collaborators.

Halo is an online platform used by corporate research and development, innovation and business development teams across a wide range of industries to identify university expertise, technologies, facilities, services and potential research partners.

Through our partnership, Halo will showcase UIC researchers, laboratories, technologies, core facilities and research capabilities to corporate research and development teams actively seeking expertise, collaboration opportunities and solutions to industry challenges. The platform helps raise awareness of UIC’s research strengths and creates new pathways for partnerships, sponsored research, technology development and other forms of industry engagement.

Faculty, researchers, center leaders and core facility directors who are interested in increasing the visibility of their research and capabilities are encouraged to create a free profile on Halo and add a partnering listing describing a research project, publication, technology available for licensing, consulting expertise, specialized service, core facility, center capability or other area of potential interest to industry partners.

Joining UIC’s partnership with Halo will help you:

Increase the visibility of your research and expertise to industry audiences.

Receive notifications about relevant industry funding and partnership opportunities.

Connect with companies seeking collaborators, specialized facilities, technologies or scientific expertise.

Increase awareness of research challenges and priorities being pursued by industry.

To get started, create a profile at Halo and add a brief description of your research interests, capabilities or collaboration opportunities.

Learn more at an upcoming information session on Oct. 29 at noon with the Halo team to provide an overview of the platform, discuss best practices for industry engagement and answer questions.

If you have questions, please contact Avi Mayerhoff (avim@uic.edu) in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research.

Sincerely,

Joanna Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Avi Mayerhoff

avim@uic.edu