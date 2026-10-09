UIC physicist elected Fellow of the American Physical Society

Robert Klie, professor and head of the physics department at the University of Illinois Chicago, has been elected a fellow of the American Physical Society, an honor recognizing significant contributions to physics and the physics community.

Robert Klie, professor and head of physics. (Photo: Katie Klema)

An American Physical Society Fellowship signifies recognition by a physicist’s professional peers. Fellows are selected for original research, innovative applications of physics to science and technology, or significant contributions to teaching or service to the profession.

Klie was recognized “for pioneering contributions to atomic-resolution electron microscopy and spectroscopy that have advanced the understanding of structure-property relationships in functional materials,” according to the American Physical Society citation.

“We are thrilled to see Professor Klie’s contributions to materials physics honored with this distinction,” said Lisa A. Freeman, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

“His research is advancing our understanding of materials at the atomic scale and helping expand what is possible in the field. This is a significant achievement for Robert and a point of great pride for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.”

Klie is an expert in electron microscopy and experimental condensed matter physics. His research uses sophisticated microscopy techniques to study materials at the atomic level, helping scientists better understand their structures and electronic properties. His work has applications in energy storage, quantum computing, and regenerative medicine.

Since joining UIC in 2006, Klie has helped expand the university’s capabilities in electron microscopy and materials research. He is the director of the Nanoscale Physics Group and the academic director of the UIC Electron Microscopy Core facilities, which provide instrumentation and expertise to researchers at UIC and other institutions.

Klie has published more than 240 peer-reviewed papers, with research appearing in journals including Nature and Science. His scientific achievements have earned numerous honors, including election as a Fellow of the Microscopy Society of America.

His impact extends beyond his own research. Klie has helped build research capabilities that support collaborations with scientists across the United States and around the world, while training the next generation of researchers in microscopy and materials physics.

Most recently, Klie spearheaded UIC’s purchase of the MONO-MARS, short for Monochromated Magnetic field-free Atomic Resolution imaging System. Built by JEOL Inc., it is the first instrument of its kind and capability anywhere in the world outside a prototype in Tokyo. The purchase was made possible in 2023 by a $4 million National Science Foundation grant and $1.8 million from the UIC Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, which also invested $4.9 million to renovate the Center for Structural Biology, where installation began in July 2025.

Electron microscopes typically use magnetic fields to focus a beam of electrons, much as a light microscope uses a glass lens. The MONO-MARS does not expose its samples to a magnetic field, which opens the door to imaging superconductors at the atomic level. Superconductors typically lose their ability to conduct electricity in strong magnetic fields, making it difficult to study them in this regime.

“The MONO-MARS represents a new frontier for electron microscopy,” Klie said.

Researchers could use the instrument to study how thin superconducting wires might one day replace copper for transmitting energy, or to examine iron-containing biomaterials such as artificial joints. It is available to researchers within and outside UIC for a fee.

Looking ahead, Klie and his team are developing a menu of imaging techniques for the MONO-MARS that will be available to researchers at UIC and beyond. As that work gets underway, he expects the instrument to serve not only as a discovery tool but also as a training ground for the next generation of students, scientists and engineers.

— Jonathan Cecero, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences