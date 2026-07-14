UIC Proof of Concept Awards Program is now accepting applications

Dear UIC faculty and researchers,

The University of Illinois Chicago Office of Technology Management is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the UIC Proof of Concept Awards Program.

The awards program is designed to accelerate the commercialization of innovative technologies developed at UIC by bridging the gap between translational research and commercialization. The program supports early-stage innovations with strong commercial potential and helps position technologies for industry partnerships, startup formation, licensing opportunities and investor engagement.

Selected projects may be eligible for:

Up to $50,000 in initial funding to advance proof-of-concept activities.

to advance proof-of-concept activities. The potential for follow-on funding (up to an additional $150,000) upon successful completion of project milestones.

The program welcomes proposals from UIC investigators developing technologies with the potential to address significant societal needs while creating commercial impact. Supported projects may include innovations in therapeutics, diagnostics, medical devices, digital health, engineering, physical sciences, software and other emerging technologies.

Important dates:

Application opens: July 15

July 15 Disclosure deadline: July 30 (Please note that a technology disclosure must be on file with the Office of Technology Management by July 30 for a proposal to be considered.)

July 30 (Please note that a technology disclosure must be on file with the Office of Technology Management for a proposal to be considered.) Application deadline: Sept. 8

Interested applicants are strongly encouraged to discuss their project with an Office of Technology Management Technology Manager prior to submission. Please note that a technology disclosure must be on file with the Office of Technology Management before the application deadline for a proposal to be considered.

For complete program details, eligibility requirements, application instructions and submission materials, visit the UIC Proof of Concept Awards Program webpage.

Questions about the program may be directed to the Office of Technology Management.

For more information, please contact:

Tamira Davis

tdavis17@otm.uic.edu