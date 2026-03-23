UIC Research and Scholarship 2025-26 annual awards announced
The University of Illinois Chicago Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and the Office of Technology Management are honored to announce the recipients of the Research and Scholarship Awards for 2025-26. These awards recognize the efforts of researchers, scholars and support staff who advance knowledge and promote continued excellence at UIC.
We would like to thank everyone who submitted nominations for these awards. The quantity of submissions and range of disciplines represented by these nominations are a testament to the exceptional talent and contributions of the UIC research community. We also thank review panel members for their time spent evaluating applications and selecting the awardees.
Researcher and Scholar of the Year
Five UIC faculty members who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in their fields will receive the Distinguished Researcher and Distinguished Scholar awards. Additionally, five UIC early-career faculty who have shown outstanding promise to become future leaders in their fields will receive the Rising Star Awards.
The awardees for 2025-26 are:
Basic Life Sciences
Rising Star: Ruixuan Gao, PhD, Assistant Professor, Departments of Biological Sciences and Chemistry, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Distinguished Researcher: Timothy Koh, PhD, Professor, Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition, College of Applied Health Sciences
Clinical Sciences
Rising Star: Shannon Halloway, PhD, RN, FAAN, FAHA, Associate Professor, Department of Biobehavioral Nursing Science, College of Nursing
Distinguished Researcher: Robert Motl, PhD, Professor, Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition, College of Applied Health Sciences
Humanities, Arts, Design and Architecture
Rising Star: Jonathan Connolly, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of History, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Distinguished Researcher: Marina Mogilner, PhD, Professor, Department of History, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Natural Sciences and Engineering
Rising Star: Matthew Daly, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Civil, Materials, and Environmental Engineering, College of Engineering
Distinguished Researcher: Salman Khetani, PhD, Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Colleges of Engineering and Medicine
Social Sciences
Rising Star: Terrell R. Morton, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Educational Psychology, College of Education
Distinguished Researcher: Cedric G. Johnson, PhD, Professor, Departments of Black Studies and Political Science, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Additional awards
Champion of Research Support
Recognizing an individual who provides outstanding contributions in support of the UIC research enterprise.
Reneé McCarthy, JD, Senior Associate University Counsel, Office of University Counsel
Faculty Mentor of the Year
Recognizing an individual who serves as an outstanding knowledgeable, empathetic guide and leverages their experience to inspire and support mentees in achieving their goals.
Amanda E. Lewis, PhD, Professor, Departments of Black Studies and Sociology, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Postdoctoral Scholar of the Year
Recognizing a postdoctoral fellow who has demonstrated outstanding achievement and shows exceptional promise as a future leader.
A’Lester Allen, PhD, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Retzky College of Pharmacy
Inventor of the Year
The Inventor of the Year Award honors an outstanding inventor or outstanding team of inventors at UIC who have contributed to the development of intellectual property that significantly impacts their field and society. The award is given based on creativity, novelty and benefit to society.
Alexander Yarin, PhD, UIC Distinguished Professor, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, College of Engineering
Finally, we thank the Office of Research Development in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research for oversight of the entire process in selecting these outstanding awardees.
Sincerely,
Joanna Groden, PhD
Vice Chancellor for Research
Suseelan Pookote, PhD
Director, Office of Technology Management
For more information, please contact:
Rebecca Clair
rclair@uic.edu
keysuek@uic.edu
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