Dear faculty, staff and students,

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research is pleased to announce the return of the UIC Research and Scholarship Annual Award Competition after a two-year hiatus. These awards celebrate the efforts and commitment of individuals who have made exceptional progress advancing knowledge in their area of research and scholarship, inspiring and promoting continued excellence at UIC.

The Distinguished Researcher and Distinguished Scholar awards recognize individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in their fields, while the Rising Star awards honor individuals who show exceptional promise to become future leaders.

For the 2023 competition, one Distinguished Researcher and one Rising Star awardee will be selected from each of the following categories:

Basic Life Sciences.

Clinical Sciences.

Natural Sciences and Engineering.

Social Sciences.

In addition, one Distinguished Scholar and one Rising Star awardee will be selected from the following category:

Humanities, Arts, Design and Architecture.

Any member of the campus community is eligible to submit nominations for these awards; self-nominations will also be accepted. Nominations are due by Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, and letters of support are due by Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

View additional information, including eligibility criteria for each category, and access the application portal online. Please direct any questions about the nomination process to rds@uic.edu.

An awards ceremony recognizing not only the Researchers and Scholars of the Year but also Inventor of the Year will take place in April 2023.

Sincerely,

Joanna L. Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Sarah O’Brien

rds@uic.edu