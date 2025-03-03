UIC Research Week 2025 is April 21-25

Dear UIC community,

UIC Research Week 2025, our celebration of exceptional discoveries, innovation and collaboration at UIC, is coming soon! We invite you to participate in a series of events from Monday, April 21, to Friday, April 25, that showcase the efforts of our faculty, staff, students and research trainees.

This year’s featured UIC Research Week events include:

Monday, April 21

Undergraduate Research Forum, Noon-4 p.m., Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum

Lighthouse: Computing at Argonne National Laboratory and UIC, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Student Center East, Henley Ballroom

Tuesday, April 22

Center for Structural Biology Ribbon Cutting, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Center for Structural Biology (1100 S. Ashland Ave.)

Wednesday, April 23

Impact Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Student Center East, Illinois Room

Chair Chats with Science Journals Editor-in-Chief Holden Thorp, 3-4:30 p.m. More details coming soon.

UIC Research and Scholarship Annual Awards, 6-9 p.m., Field Museum (Invitation only)

Thursday, April 24

Institute for Functional and Regenerative Materials Seminar: David McComb, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Lecture Center D5

Digital Mental Health Keynote and Panel, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Westside Research Office Building, Room 461

School of Public Health Research Centers Forum and Networking, 3-4:30 p.m., School of Public Health, Room 160

Friday, April 25

Health Data Science Seed Grant Showcase, Noon-2 p.m., Student Center West, Thompson Room C

School of Public Health Research Symposium, 12:30-4 p.m., School of Public Health, Room 160

Our Research Week website has registration links and more information about these events and many other research activities happening in April, including the UIC Urban Forum, Blaze Venture Challenge, Image of Research Awards and Dr. Gary Kruh Cancer Research Symposium.

Please mark your calendars to join us for these celebrations of UIC research and impact.

Joanna Groden

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Vice Chancellor for Research

ovcrweb@uic.edu