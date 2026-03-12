Dear UIC community,

UIC Research Week 2026, the annual celebration of research discovery, innovation and collaboration at UIC, will run from Monday, April 20, to Friday, April 24. We invite you to participate in a series of seminars, presentations, meetings and events that showcase the efforts of our faculty, staff, students and research trainees.

Here’s a sneak peek at a few of the exciting events lined up for UIC Research Week 2026. Get all the details on the website.

Monday, April 20

Whether you’re a student, postdoc, faculty member or industry professional, the Computational Research Symposium is your gateway to the worlds of computation, data science and scientific visualization. Poster abstracts are due March 31, 2026.

Tuesday, April 21

The Undergraduate Research Forum is a showcase for our talented undergraduate researchers to present their cutting-edge research. It’s an opportunity to learn the creative approaches undergraduate researchers are using to solve complex challenges.

Wednesday, April 22

UIC will celebrate the exceptional achievements of researchers, scholars and staff members selected for annual awards by their UIC peers. The UIC Research and Scholarship Annual Awards will take place at The Field Museum that evening.

Thursday, April 23

As the largest public research university in Chicago, UIC boasts immense potential in biotechnology. The College of Medicine Innovation Day will connect students, faculty and industry partners through roundtable discussions, tradeshow-style presentations and networking to strengthen relationships through mission-aligned work.

Friday, April 24

Think fast! At the School of Public Health’s Lightning Talks, each student will have up to seven minutes to present their research or scholarship activity. After the presentations, the audience will vote for the winner(s) of the Outstanding Lightning Talks Award.

Interested in learning more about UIC’s four pilot institutes (The George Crabtree Institute for Discovery, Institute for Research on Addictions, Institute for Functional and Regenerative Materials and the Institute for Health Data Science Research), Research Resources Center and UICentre? You can meet the directors from each of these institutes and UICentre and hear about the research training, pilot and scientific opportunities they offer. Later, join UICentre and several Research Resources Center cores to learn more about the specific resources available for drug discovery projects.

Mark your calendars and join us for any of these events and more during a week of networking and inspiration. Let’s celebrate another year of UIC discoveries together.

Joanna Groden

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Rebecca Clair

rclair@uic.edu

keysuek@uic.edu