UIC researcher honored for reproducible biomedical research

Jagadeesh Ramasamy

UIC researcher Jagadeesh Ramasamy is a winner of the National Institutes of Health Common Fund Replication Prize, recognizing his contributions to rigorous and reproducible biomedical research.

Ramasamy, research associate professor in the UIC Department of Pediatrics, published his research in Experimental Hematology in 2017 and 2025. This work provided pivotal evidence that red blood cells are active contributors to oxidative stress and vascular inflammation through pathologic mitochondrial retention. These studies challenged the long-standing view of erythrocytes as inert oxygen carriers and established a reproducible mechanistic framework linking mitochondrial dysregulation in red blood cells to oxidative stress, pain and vascular pathology.

The National Institutes of Health Common Fund Replication Prize recognizes investigators whose studies independently validate influential biomedical findings, strengthening confidence in scientific discovery and accelerating translational impact.