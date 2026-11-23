UIC Retzky College of Pharmacy researcher Jose Villegas (right) and graduate student Kendall Free. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

How life emerged from nonliving matter remains one of science’s most enduring mysteries. A new $1.2 million grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation will help UIC researcher José Villegas investigate how biological building blocks organize themselves into systems that exhibit lifelike behaviors.

Villegas, assistant professor of pharmaceutical sciences in the UIC Retzky College of Pharmacy, along with collaborators Emmanuel Levy of the University of Geneva and Gregory Voth and Suri Vaikuntanathan of the Univeristy of Chicago, will lead a five-year project exploring how complex behaviors can emerge from proteins that interact according to basic rules.

“The premise of the project is to understand how life behavior can emerge from nonliving components,” Villegas said. “Life is a very complex phenomenon, but underneath it all are nonliving building blocks.”

Villegas’ laboratory uses computational approaches to design proteins and peptides that self-assemble into larger structures. In most cases, those structures are stable once formed.

“In our typical work, we design proteins. We treat them almost as Legos, where they piece together and then they form these larger structures,” he said. “But once they form those structures, they are essentially static.”

But living systems are different, Villegas said.

“They don’t settle into a specific structure,” Villegas said. “They’re always dynamically changing and morphing.”

The Sloan-funded project will focus on dynamic self-assembly, a process in which components continuously reorganize rather than remaining fixed. By designing proteins that follow simple interaction rules, Villegas hopes to determine how increasingly complex behaviors emerge. The work is inspired in part by Conway’s Game of Life, a mathematical simulation that demonstrates how simple rules can generate intricate and sophisticated patterns.

“This very simple game has been kind of a theoretical underpinning of how does complex behavior arise out of very, very simple rules,” Villegas said. “Essentially we’re trying to take those ideas and implement them in the physical world.”

A central challenge is understanding emergence, the process by which complex properties arise from many simple interactions.

“We actually know a lot of how proteins interact, how proteins fold and how we can build structures out of them,” Villegas said. “But we don’t really understand how then all these simple rules all add up together, and then result in these very complex kind of phenomena.”

Although the research is driven by fundamental scientific questions, it could eventually help scientists better understand biological processes and develop new therapeutic approaches.

“By understanding these processes, then we can be able to manipulate them,” Villegas said. “For example, if we understand how the dynamic processes of how viruses form and how they interact with a cell, then we could potentially now work on manipulating those processes and trying to interfere with them. The fundamental knowledge that we gain will be valuable in terms of how we then move forward in developing new therapeutics.”

The grant will support the purchase of an interferometric scattering microscope capable of detecting and tracking tiny protein assemblies in real time. It also will fund graduate student researchers and postdoctoral research associates at UIC, the University of Chicago and the University of Geneva.

Villegas said UIC’s collaborative culture helped shape the project.

“Part of the great thing about the research culture here at UIC is that it’s very collaborative, and collaborations are always highly encouraged,” he said. “Expertise is all across campus.”