UIC seeing results of multiyear investment in mental health resources

In January 2023, UIC committed nearly $4.5 million to improve student mental health resources across campus.

The goals of the six-year investment were to bring UIC closer to becoming a Health Promoting University and enhance student mental health care in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being a Health Promoting University is about embedding health and well-being into all that we do,” said Raphael Florestal-Kevelier, associate vice chancellor for student health and wellbeing. He added that the designation means mental health is considered in both university policy and practice for students, faculty and staff. “We want to create an environment where everyone can be well and really uplifting.”

Now, UIC is starting to see the results of that investment, with more staff at the university’s counseling center, mental health first aid training for faculty, and a program in the Jane Addams College of Social Work that embeds graduate students in colleges to serve as mental health professional trainees. Read more about how the first two years of these projects have expanded mental health support for students.

UIC also commissioned a study from the American College Health Association that informed the university’s road map for creating mental health resources in the future. The study recommended the university rebrand the recreation center, and in January, the recreation department became Recreation and Wellbeing.

Funds were also dedicated to create an additional drop-in center on campus that would facilitate emergency mental health needs, Florestal-Kevelier said. Plans are to open that center in time for the start of fall semester.