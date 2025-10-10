UIC Senate Town Halls: Oct. 17

The UIC Senate has scheduled two town halls to convene on Oct. 17 to gather feedback to develop the search profile for the next UIC provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Chancellor Miranda has launched a search for UIC’s next provost and has engaged with the external search firm Russell Reynolds Associates. The search consultant from Russell Reynolds, Joi Hayes-Scott, will be present at the town halls.

In-person UIC Senate Town Hall: Friday, Oct. 17, 1-2 p.m. Location: Cardinal Room, UIC Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St.

Zoom UIC Senate Town Hall: Friday, Oct. 17, 4-5 p.m. Zoom URL ID: 959 7894 3250 Passcode: 447987



Please plan to join one of these town halls, as your feedback on this search is critical to the process.

For more information, please contact:

Elizabeth Dooley

edooley@uic.edu