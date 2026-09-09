UIC sets enrollment record for second straight year

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The University of Illinois Chicago has reached the highest enrollment in its history for the second straight year, welcoming more than 37,000 students for the 2026 fall semester. It also marks a third straight year of growth.

Official enrollment figures from UIC’s 10th-day census show total enrollment increased by 3.7%, or 1,330 students, from 35,869 in fall 2025 to 37,199 this fall.

Overall enrollment growth was supported by a 5.6% increase in undergraduate enrollment, from 24,260 to 25,620. Record first-year and transfer student enrollment, continued strong student retention and growing demand for flexible online learning also contributed to the increase.

Transfer student enrollment increased 7.3%, to 2,628 students. This marks the 10th consecutive year UIC has enrolled more than 2,000 new transfer students, underscoring the university’s commitment to an outstanding experience – and outcomes – for transfer students. First-year enrollment increased to a record of 5,420.

“UIC’s continued enrollment growth reflects strong demand for a world-class research university that provides opportunity, economic mobility, and a deep commitment to student success,” said Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda. “Reaching a record enrollment for the second consecutive year demonstrates the confidence students and families place in UIC and the university’s mission to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research and clinical excellence.”

A member of the first-year student cohort is Grace Topliff, a nursing major from San Mateo, California, who was drawn to the university’s nationally ranked nursing program. Topliff said she had not considered attending college in Chicago until UIC appeared as a recommended match through the Common Application. Then a campus visit convinced her it was the right fit.

“Getting to walk around on the UIC campus, imagine what college life would be like so far from home with such an immense amount of independence felt a little nerve-racking but really exciting,” Topliff said. “It truly feels like the best combination of a supportive academic community and an exciting new environment to grow in.”

Now several weeks into her first semester, Topliff said she has found a welcoming community and is eager to take advantage of opportunities both on campus and in Chicago. She is particularly interested in student-led healthcare organizations and the chance to learn in one of the nation’s leading medical hubs.

While new students such as Topliff contributed to UIC’s growth, continued success in retaining students underpinned it. Continuing undergraduate enrollment increased 7.3% this fall, rising to 17,093 students. Professional student enrollment also increased slightly, rising 0.4% from 4,268 to 4,285 students.

Enrollment in UIC’s fully online degree programs continued to surge. Online program enrollment increased 18.8%, reaching 2,096 students this fall compared with 1,765 in 2025.

College of Nursing programs grew across three categories, undergraduate (20%), graduate (6.7%) and professional (7.3%), which led to a 14.8% increase, or 311 students, in total nursing students.

Other undergraduate student totals grew at the School of Public Health (22.5%) and the colleges of Liberal Arts and Sciences (5.1%), Engineering (5%), Business (4.7%) and Applied Health Sciences (3.6%).

The School of Public Health also posted gains, with first-year enrollment increasing by about 46%, rising to 80 students, while transfer enrollment grew by about 48%, increasing to 31 students. The Retzky College of Pharmacy’s total undergraduate student headcount grew to 27 students, increasing from seven in 2025.

Graduate student headcount grew in several colleges, including Urban Planning and Public Affairs (24.5%), Dentistry (13.3%), Social Work (12.5%), Applied Health Sciences (5%) and Business (3.6%) and Education (2.2%)

Among first-year students, there were gains for Asian (up 5.4%), Black (3%) and first-generation (3%) students.

Transfer enrollment rose across many racial and ethnic groups, with the largest increase among Black students (up 21.2%), followed by Latino (7.2%), Asian (4.5%) and white students (3.7%).

“Our record enrollment reflects both strong recruitment and comprehensive efforts to help students continue and complete their education,” said Rose Milkowski, interim vice provost for enrollment management. “The results demonstrate that UIC is providing the opportunities and support that students need to succeed.”

The UIC Aspire program, which helps make higher education more affordable and accessible, continued to grow this year, with the number of participating first-year students rising 4% and transfer students rising 15%.

The program, which covers tuition and mandatory fees for eligible Illinois students from families earning $75,000 or less, will serve 6,970 students this academic year. Among first-year students, nearly 55% are assisted through Aspire. Overall, the program serves about 27% of UIC’s undergraduate population.

UIC is widely recognized as a leader in advancing social mobility. In the 2026 U.S. News & World Report rankings, UIC ranked No. 9 nationally and No. 1 in Illinois among universities for social mobility. The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2026 rankings also named UIC the top university in Illinois for social mobility and ranked it No. 19 nationally in that category.

The record enrollment follows last month’s national recognition of UIC’s impact and value. Washington Monthly’s 2026 rankings, titled “Best Colleges for Your Tuition (and Tax) Dollars,” placed UIC at No. 49 overall among more than 1,500 colleges and universities, third among Midwest institutions and first among public universities in the region.