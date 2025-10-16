UIC shines at the 2025 Chicago Marathon

Nikki Gottleib, assistant director for academic advising and community outreach in the School of Public Health, ran with Team to End AIDS for her third Chicago Marathon.

The 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon brought tens of thousands of runners, volunteers and spectators to the streets of Chicago, and once again, the University of Illinois Chicago community made its presence known.

From the starting line to the finish, and at every water station and cheering point in between, UIC students, faculty and staff exemplified the university’s commitment to service, community and spirit.

Each year, thousands of volunteers make the Chicago Marathon possible — and this year, more than 250 UIC students gave their time and energy to ensure runners had the support they needed to go the distance, contributing over 1,000 hours of service.

Representing registered student organizations, chapters and departments from across campus, volunteers handed out water, cheered on participants, managed course logistics and checked in gear. Many volunteers arrived bright and early for their volunteer shifts starting at 3 a.m. Among the standout groups were:

Alpha Phi Omega

Alpha Sigma Tau

Association of Latino Professionals for America

Delta Epsilon Psi

Delta Xi Phi Multicultural Sorority Inc.

HerCampus at UIC

Latinx Psychology Alliance

National Residence Hall Honorary

Navigators at UIC

Omega Delta Phi

Phi Sigma Sigma

Pre-Pharmacy Club

Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE)

UIC Cross Country and Track & Field

UIC Recreation and Wellbeing

WeDesi

“Volunteering at the marathon was such a great experience; we helped runners from all over the world at gear check, organizing their items for a smooth pickup after they crossed the finish line,” said Dea Taelli, fourth-year undergraduate student from Alpha Phi Omega.

UIC pride was also on full display among the runners themselves, with faculty, staff and students tackling the 26.2-mile course through the city’s iconic neighborhoods.

Among the faculty, Nathaniel Tran, assistant professor in the School of Public Health, shared, “As a queer person and LGBTQ+ health researcher, I am proud to support the AIDS Foundation of Chicago with the Team to End AIDS. AFC provides essential HIV treatment and prevention services to help end the HIV epidemic.”

Pranav Bhounsule, associate professor in the College of Engineering, ran with Team World Vision to help provide clean water to communities in need around the world.

Nikki Gottleib, assistant director for academic advising and community outreach in the School of Public Health, participated with Team to End AIDS for her third Chicago Marathon.

“I am so proud to raise money and bring attention to an amazing organization focused on health equity and racial justice,” she said. “Their goal — no new HIV cases in Illinois — inspires me every year.”

UIC students took to the course with determination and purpose, representing both personal goals and powerful causes.

Natalia Prato, a graduate student, raised over $1,600 for the Morton Arboretum to support tree research and environmental sustainability, while Victoria Cook, a fourth-year undergraduate student, ran with Team World Vision “to help people around the world get clean water — running for something bigger than myself.”

Mark Tomashek, Atziri Mendoza, Pono Akau and Jamuna Tandukar also completed the marathon, demonstrating resilience, discipline and Flames pride from start to finish.

This year’s UIC Cheer Zone at mile 17.5 brought the energy and excitement of campus to the streets of Chicago, and the energy was electric. The UIC Pep Band members — all 58 of them — the Spirit Squad, and Sparky led the crowd in cheering on runners and spreading Flames pride. Volunteers created colorful signs, held them high, and encouraged runners as they pushed through one of the toughest, and most inspiring, stretches of the race.

From student volunteers ensuring every runner was supported to faculty, staff and students crossing the finish line, the 2025 Chicago Marathon once again showcased the strength, compassion and dedication of the UIC community.

— Parrama Chouhan, Student Leadership and Civic Engagement