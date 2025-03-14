UIC Society of Automotive Engineers showcases student-built cars at Chicago Auto Show

UIC Society of Automotive Engineers showcases student-built Cars at the Chicago Auto Show in 2025.

The Society of Automotive Engineers at UIC made a strong impression at the 2025 Chicago Auto Show in February, not only exploring cutting-edge automotive innovations but also showcasing their own engineering achievements.

The UIC group exhibited three student-built vehicles — E-Baja, Baja and Formula — demonstrating the university’s hands-on commitment to automotive design and performance.

The event provided an invaluable opportunity for members to engage with industry professionals, explore emerging trends in electric and autonomous vehicles and gain inspiration for future projects. As the Society of Automotive Engineers at UIC continues to innovate, this experience reinforces its mission to push the boundaries of student-led engineering excellence.