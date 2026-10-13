UIC steps up at the Chicago Marathon 

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On Sunday, Oct. 11, thousands of runners, volunteers and spectators took to the streets for the 48th annual Bank of America Chicago marathon, a 26.2-mile course through 29 of the city’s neighborhoods. The participants ranged from first-time runners to veteran marathoners, professional athletes, top runners from the Midwest and those raising money for charities.

Along the way, at mile 17.5, the course passed through UIC’s campus, outside Student Center East. There, student organizations, staff and other volunteers formed the official UIC Cheer Zone, cheering on the passing runners and creating a sense of community, commitment and encouragement.

“The energy at our Chicago Marathon cheer station was absolutely amazing,” said Reshma Kancharla, a senior in the College of Business Administration. “Even after 17 tough miles, the runners were high-fiving us, snapping selfies and recording our choir setup. It was just so inspiring to see them smiling, clapping and sharing that joyful connection with us as they powered through.”

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for the runners who have months of training and discipline to complete the marathon,” said Guillermo Duarte, senior public relations strategist at UIC and proud alum of 2014.

He has cheered on friends and family in past marathons and has even practiced motivational chants including “You can do it!,” “Tu puedes” and “¡Vamos!” Duarte also invited his friend and UIC alum Gino Rockin Romo to deejay and play house tracks for the runners passing by UIC.

UIC undergrad Fabiely Roldan prepared for months to run in the marathon this year.

“I had started running since January to ease up my mileage a bit, but I really started locking into my training since June,” said Roldan.

For her, the most meaningful part of the marathon was building discipline and confidence along the way.

UIC student Fabiely Roldan has volunteered on the sidelines of past Bank of America Chicago Marathons. This year, she was a marathoner.

“There are moments when you think you can’t run a certain distance, but once you push through and accomplish it, you realize you’re capable of so much more than you thought,” she said.

Roldan wasn’t the only UIC community member to run the marathon this year. Others who ran included student Jennifer Chavez Ramos; alums Jose Saltos Potes, Shania Cordon and Eram Fatima; and UIC staff members Jessica Amaro and Nikki Gottleib.

UIC students volunteered in other capacities, too, and have done so for successive marathons. The list of UIC organizations that volunteered in one way or another is long, reflecting the enthusiasm for the marathon at the university. They included the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, Pre-Nursing Student Organization, Business Analytics Organization, Mujeres en Medicina Student Group, Alpha Phi Gamma Lambda Chapter, Chi Sigma Tau Alpha Chapter, Omega Delta Phi Fraternity, Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Pre-Dental Student Club, National Residence Hall Honorary, Accounting Club, Association of Latino Professionals For America, Finance and Investment Group, UIC Recreation and Wellbeing and UIC track and field team. Students and UIC staff handed out water and Gatorade, helped with gear for the runners and more.

“Volunteering with the Finance and Investment Group at Aid Station 11, handing out water cups, made me feel like I was actively part of every runner’s race,” said Kevin Cao, a sophomore in the College of Business Administration. “Seeing them push through and knowing I helped keep them going, even in a small way, was the best feeling.”

Many of the marathoners make their own contributions, by running for various impactful causes.

“Runners not only run to test their endurance, but many run for amazing causes, raising funds and awareness for a wide range of health, social and humanitarian efforts,” said Duarte.

The marathon has helped raise more than $405 million dollars for various charitable causes since 2002 and generated $756 million dollars in economic impact in 2024, according to the City of Chicago. Estimates put the number of runners this year at about 55,000. The Bank of America Marathon Charity Program features more than 200 charity organizations, including Advocate Health Care, American Red Cross and Ronald McDonald House.

Ultimately, the marathon was a great opportunity to foster connection among runners, showcase UIC pride and celebrate each participant’s journey.

“Being able to look back and see how much you’ve grown and improved over time is truly amazing. It teaches you that with dedication, patience and hard work, you can achieve things you once thought were impossible,” said Roldan.

See photos from the marathon as it passed through UIC’s campus in the gallery below.

— By Sumayya Siddiqui