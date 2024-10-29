Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

UIC Student Affairs has opened its application process for scholarships to support continuing students during the 2025-2026 academic year. Applications are now available for over 30 competitive scholarships for students across colleges and academic disciplines.

Students can log in to the UIC SnAP portal to review the specific requirements of each scholarship. Students must submit a General Application in the portal before addressing criteria specific to each scholarship. The deadline for applications is Jan. 28, 2025. It is recommended that students visit UIC SnAP well in advance of the deadline to participate in this scholarship process.

The UIC Student Affairs scholarship opportunities include:

David and Mary Keren Scholarship

Dr. Thomas Beckham Memorial Scholarship

Eileen and Michael Tanner Scholarship Award

Eleanor Daley Scholarship

Elise Malary Memorial Scholarship for LGBTQIA+ — Graduate Students Fund (for current graduate students)

Elise Malary Memorial Scholarship for LGBTQIA+ — Undergraduate Students Fund (for current undergraduate students)

Ethel Bohlen Scholarship

Fred Garcia Award

Gordon J. Flesch Memorial Scholarship

Graduate — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current graduate students)

Hassan Mustafa Abdallah Memorial Scholarship

Jim’s Original Scholarship

Michael J Lewis Scholarship

Navy Pier Scholarship

Noveline Delk Kennedy Scholarship

Professional — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current professional students)

Ram Lal Seekri Scholarship

Rundgren Foundation Scholarship

Supporting Excellence Endowment (S.E.E.) Scholarship

Tadao Murata Undergraduate Scholarship

Undergraduate — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current undergraduate students)

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Scholarship

If you have questions about the scholarships or the application process, contact the Student Financial Aid and Scholarships office at scholarshiphelp@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg

Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC Student Financial Aid and Scholarships UIC Student Affairs Scholarships Office at scholarshiphelp@uic.edu.