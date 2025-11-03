UIC Student Affairs scholarships

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

UIC Student Affairs is pleased to announce its scholarship process for determining funding support for continuing undergraduate students during the 2026-27 academic year. Applications are now available for competitive scholarships that will support undergraduate students across campus colleges and academic disciplines.

Students may log in to the UIC SnAP portal to review the specific eligibility requirements of each scholarship. A general application must be submitted in the portal before addressing criteria specific to each scholarship. The deadline for applications is Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. It is recommended that students visit UIC SnAP to participate in this scholarship process.

The scholarship opportunities include, yet are not limited to:

UIC Eleanor Daley Scholarship

Gordon J. Flesch Memorial Scholarship

UIC Fred Garcia Award

Noveline Delk Kennedy Scholarship

UIC Michael J Lewis Scholarship

UIC Jim’s Original Scholarship

UIC Navy Pier Scholarship

Rundgren Foundation Scholarship

Supporting Excellence Endowment (S.E.E.) Scholarship

UIC Eileen and Michael Tanner Scholarship Award

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Scholarship

If you have questions about the scholarships or the application process, contact the Student Financial Aid and Scholarships office at scholarshiphelp@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg, PhD

Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kara Holloway

scholarshiphelp@uic.edu