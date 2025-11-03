UIC Student Affairs scholarships
Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,
UIC Student Affairs is pleased to announce its scholarship process for determining funding support for continuing undergraduate students during the 2026-27 academic year. Applications are now available for competitive scholarships that will support undergraduate students across campus colleges and academic disciplines.
Students may log in to the UIC SnAP portal to review the specific eligibility requirements of each scholarship. A general application must be submitted in the portal before addressing criteria specific to each scholarship. The deadline for applications is Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. It is recommended that students visit UIC SnAP to participate in this scholarship process.
The scholarship opportunities include, yet are not limited to:
- UIC Eleanor Daley Scholarship
- Gordon J. Flesch Memorial Scholarship
- UIC Fred Garcia Award
- Noveline Delk Kennedy Scholarship
- UIC Michael J Lewis Scholarship
- UIC Jim’s Original Scholarship
- UIC Navy Pier Scholarship
- Rundgren Foundation Scholarship
- Supporting Excellence Endowment (S.E.E.) Scholarship
- UIC Eileen and Michael Tanner Scholarship Award
- Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Scholarship
If you have questions about the scholarships or the application process, contact the Student Financial Aid and Scholarships office at scholarshiphelp@uic.edu.
Sincerely,
Michael Ginsburg, PhD
Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs
For more information, please contact:
Kara Holloway
scholarshiphelp@uic.edu
