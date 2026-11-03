Student Affairs scholarships

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

UIC Student Affairs is pleased to announce its scholarship process for continuing undergraduate students during the 2027-2028 academic year. Applications are now available for competitive scholarships that will support undergraduate students across campus colleges and academic disciplines.

Students can log in to the UIC SnAP portal to review the specific eligibility requirements of each scholarship. A General Application must be submitted in the portal before addressing criteria specific to each scholarship. The deadline for applications is Monday, Jan. 25, 2027. It is recommended that students visit UIC SnAP to participate in this scholarship process.

The scholarship opportunities include, yet are not limited to:

• UIC Eugertha Bates Award

• UIC Eleanor Daley Scholarship

• Gordon J. Flesch Memorial Scholarship

• Noveline Delk Kennedy Scholarship

• UIC Michael J Lewis Scholarship

• UIC Jim’s Original Scholarship

• UIC Navy Pier Scholarship

• Rundgren Foundation Scholarship

• UIC Ram Lal Seekri Scholarship

• Supporting Excellence Endowment Scholarship

• UIC Eileen and Michael Tanner Scholarship Award

• Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Scholarship

If you have questions about the scholarships or the application process, contact the Student Financial Aid and Scholarships office at scholarshiphelp@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Sharron M. Evans, JD

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kara Holloway

scholarshiphelp@uic.edu