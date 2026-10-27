UIC’s 2026 Lincoln Student Laureate, senior Arseny Acosta Nu ñ ez. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

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When Arseny Acosta Nuñez was just 16 years old, she found herself in front of a United Nations committee in Geneva, Switzerland, speaking about her student advocacy efforts in Chicago.

“I was the youngest person in the room, which, honestly, is also what motivated me to continue being involved in my community,” Acosta said. “I knew I had a voice and could be the voice for others.”

It was just the beginning of Acosta’s accomplishments in her push to make positive change in the world. Recently, she was named UIC’s 2026 Lincoln Academy Student Laureate. The award is given to seniors — just one from each university in Illinois — who have followed in the path of President Abraham Lincoln by committing themselves to leadership and positive social change. This year’s student laureates were recognized in a ceremony in Springfield on Oct. 24.

The honor follows the Pipeline to Justice Award, which she received last year from UIC’s Social Justice Initiative for her work and for showing great promise in her fields of study, political science and criminology.

She is also a member of the Honors College, a first-generation college student and the first in her family to graduate from high school.

Acosta began her community involvement as a high school sophomore. For a school project, she conducted an analysis of the resources in her South Side neighborhood compared to those in more affluent Chicago neighborhoods. What she found was that redlining practices led to systemic disinvestment and a lack of educational investment in the areas she grew up in, neighborhoods that included the Back of the Yards and West Englewood.

She and classmates combined their findings into a paper titled “Voices of our Children,” which they submitted to the United Nations for review. They were invited to Switzerland to address the UN committee.

“It started as an issue I cared about,” Acosta said. “I saw the importance of how it impacted me and how, honestly, it motivated me to continue advocating, and I hope other young people can have that as well.”

Acosta gets involved where she can, in service to women and young people in particular, and she began much of that involvement as a teen. She was still in high school when she joined Good Kids Mad City, a gun violence organization, and testified before council members in Chicago’s city hall.

She started with Women’s All Points Bulletin, a community-policing and human-rights organization whose mission is to eradicate violence against women, including female law enforcement officers, during policing encounters. There, she began Youth International as a program and has now officially established Youth International as a Women’s All Points Bulletin joint venture and a separate non-profit.

For youth, she has helped develop a human rights curriculum for Chicago Public Schools and is working to create a human rights culture in Chicago and beyond. She is involved in efforts to create and submit reports to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. Last year, she was part of a submission detailing the impact of mental health challenges on young people’s enjoyment of human rights.

Social justice and law have been another focus at UIC, where she serves as an editor for the UIC Law Journal and mentors undergraduate students in publishing columns and legal articles. She has also mentored high school students through the Future Justice Lawyers of Chicago, for students interested in legal careers.

Acosta is planning a career as a civil rights attorney, influenced by her work with nonprofits and her experiences of interacting with the Chicago City Council. Education is a form of power, she said, and she wants to dedicate her life to educating people about their rights as a civil rights attorney and professor, she said.

Acosta said being named a Lincoln Laureate is rewarding because it means her work is being recognized.

“My upbringing has motivated me to want to help my community and serve my community, give back to them and invest not financially, but through resources and mentorship,” she said. “It works as a motivator to continue serving my community.”