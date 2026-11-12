UIC students give back through food, clothing drive

Members of Hindu YUVA deliver donated food to the Flames Food Pantry. (Photo: UIC Dining Services) Members of Hindu YUVA receive food donations from the UIC Police Department. (Photo: Hindu YUVA at UIC)

Hindu YUVA at the University of Illinois Chicago brought together students, faculty, staff and campus organizations to collect approximately 300 pounds of food and 100 pounds of clothing for its Seva Diwali Food Drive. The initiative aimed to address food insecurity, support students with limited financial resources and strengthen the spirit of community service across campus.

Organized by Hindu YUVA, a UIC-registered student organization dedicated to unity, virtues and action, the drive encouraged members of the university community to contribute essential items like clothing and food. Food donations were given to Flames Food Pantry, which provides free groceries and food assistance to registered students experiencing food insecurity. You can learn more about the Flames Food Pantry, including how to register to receive food or how to make a donation, on the Flames Food Pantry webpage.

The success of the donation drive was supported by university departments, student organizations and community members, including UIC Dining Services, UIC Police, the Asian American Resource and Cultural Center, the UIC English Department, the Honors College Advisory Board and the Deeper Roots in Christianity student organization.

Seva Diwali, meaning service during Diwali, reflects the values of compassion, generosity and selfless service associated with the Hindu festival of lights. Beyond collecting donations, the initiative created an opportunity for individuals and organizations from diverse backgrounds to work together and strengthen connections across the university

Through this initiative, Hindu YUVA hopes to inspire continued collaboration and a lasting commitment to service throughout the campus community.

— Written by Vedant Rupwal