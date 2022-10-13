UIC to host virtual conference on sustainability in higher education

UIC is a Host Institution for this year’s Global Conference on Sustainability in Higher Education, a virtual conference taking place on three separate dates: Oct. 18, Oct. 26, and Nov. 3. GCSHE offers three full days of live content and networking, plus 80 days of on-demand access that will be available until Dec. 31.

As a Host Institution, UIC has 100 registration passes for its campus only along with unique opportunities to be recognized for the university’s commitment to sustainability. Members of the campus community can register using the instructions below to gain free access to this important higher education event:

Go to the AASHE website to register. If you are a presenter or student presenter, use the Presenter Access Code provided in your acceptance email. You will need to add a ticket to your registration first to be prompted for your Presenter Access Code. Fill out all the relevant fields. Use your institutional email address only. The Discount Code is linked to @uic.edu. Other email addresses (such as Gmail, Outlook or Yahoo) will not work with the discount code and will be deleted. After entering your ticket, but before clicking “Checkout,” enter the following promotional code and hit “Apply:” UILCHI160822 This will drop your total to $0 Complete your registration. The registration deadline is Nov. 3, at 11:59 p.m.

If you have any questions about the conference, please contact Liz Bosarge at eschmi21@uic.edu.