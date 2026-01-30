UIC to implement Interfolio faculty information system

Dear colleagues,

We are pleased to share an important update regarding UIC’s continued efforts to strengthen the systems that support our faculty, academic leadership and institutional operations. Beginning in academic year 2026–2027, UIC will implement Interfolio, a comprehensive faculty information system that will serve as the university’s system of record for faculty activity tracking, web profiles, reporting and promotion and tenure review.

The adoption of Interfolio represents a significant enhancement to our academic infrastructure. The system will provide a more streamlined, consistent and transparent experience for faculty, staff and academic leadership, reducing duplicative reporting, improving data accuracy and creating a centralized system for review processes. This transition aligns with our strategic priorities to enhance faculty support and overall experience, improve academic processes and reduce administrative burden.

A dedicated webpage has been developed to provide up-to-date information about the implementation:

The webpage includes:

A project overview and key milestones

Training plans and schedules

Details for Interfolio modules

Frequently asked questions

Interfolio support resources

The webpage will continue to be updated as new resources, dates and training materials become available.

We would like to express our appreciation in advance to the faculty, staff and administrative partners who contribute to the planning and early stages of this university-wide initiative. Your expertise and collaboration will be invaluable as we prepare for this important transition in supporting faculty success at UIC.

We look forward to the benefits this platform will bring to UIC’s academic community, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth and well-supported implementation.

If you have questions, please contact the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs at facultyreviews@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Mike Stieff

Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs

facultyreviews@uic.edu