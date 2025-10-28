UIC, UI Health and Cook County Health expand partnership in a changing health care landscape

The University of Illinois College of Medicine and Cook County Health have expanded their multi-faceted collaborative partnership that began in 2021.

The University of Illinois College of Medicine and Cook County Health, one of the largest public health systems in the country, have expanded their multi-faceted collaborative partnership that began in 2021. This new agreement galvanizes the collective expertise across clinical care teams, medical education and research from Cook County Health, the University of Illinois Chicago and UI Health, the university’s academic health enterprise, to meet the needs of patients and communities.

At a time when the health care landscape is increasingly uncertain and rapidly evolving due to federal budget cuts and policy shifts, collaborations between public institutions like UIC and Cook County Health are more important than ever, according to the two institutions. By aligning missions, sharing expertise and maximizing resources, these partnerships strengthen the health care safety net and ensure patients continue to receive high-quality, accessible care regardless of their income or insurance status.

“This transformational partnership between Cook County Health and UI Health is still just the beginning,” said Dr. Robert Barish, vice chancellor for health affairs at UIC. “By continuing to architect dedicated frameworks for visioning and strategy implementation, Cook County Health and UI Health are committed to the future of health care in Chicago and beyond.”

“As the development of this relationship continues to unfold, it will open up enormous benefits and opportunities for the patients, students, faculty and medical professionals of both of our organizations,” added Toni Preckwinkle, president of the Cook County Board of Commissioners. “The greatest benefits will be to the communities that rely on the medical expertise and the access to health care that both of our organizations provide.”

The collaboration will focus on:

University of Illinois College of Medicine students will have expanded access to clerkship rotations at Cook County Health, to be developed and directed collaboratively. Expanded residency and clinical fellowship opportunities at both institutions will foster an environment of specialty care expertise and seamless referrals for complex patient cases across Cook County Health and UI Health providers. Also, Cook County Health staff will have broader access to medical simulation education and continuing education through the College of Medicine. The partnership will feature leadership development opportunities for Cook County Health staff, including opportunities for promotion on University of Illinois College of Medicine’s nontenured clinical, teaching or adjunct tracks. It will allow access to shared resources such as the UIC Library of the Health Sciences and electronic databases and programs for Cook County Health faculty. In addition, the organizations will work together to create new and further develop existing medical education programs. Clinical care: UI Health and Cook County Health will expand current collaborations and pursue additional opportunities to work together on clinical services, provider recruitment and regulatory and quality-assurance reviews of clinical services in strategically aligned departments. In addition, UI Health and Cook County Health will create collaborative caretaking initiatives spanning more than 16 specialties. Hematology, oncology, pediatrics, neuroscience and surgical care are key areas of continued collaboration.



University of Illinois College of Medicine researchers will guide Cook County Health in growing their research programs while also mentoring and creating educational sessions for Cook County Health physicians interested in research. In addition, the organizations will create a strategy to enroll Cook County Health patients in various joint research programs and clinical trials.

UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda, center, and leaders from UI Health and Cook County Health mark the expansion of their collaboration.

“The combined resources of Cook County Health and UI Health — two leading public health care providers in Cook County and in Illinois — across the clinical, educational and research fields will help advance health equity among our shared communities and patient populations,” added Dr. Erik Mikaitis, CEO of Cook County Health.

Committees composed of leaders from each institution’s educational, clinical and research programs will plan and execute co-developed strategies for each area, under the oversight of the Joint Academic Affiliation Council led by the College of Medicine and Cook County Health.

This new partnership builds on a successful collaboration for shared services between UI Health and Cook County Health. In November 2021, the two institutions formed their Partnership for Pediatric Care, focused on providing specialty pediatric services, combining expertise and employing city and state resources to ensure children in Chicago and throughout Illinois get the specialized and subspecialized care they need. The Partnership for Pediatric Care developed a new model of care for patients of public health care providers and shared expertise and resources in key pediatric specialty and subspecialty areas, leveraging each institution’s unique strengths.

“These efforts are focused on harnessing our collective expertise and shared mission of delivering quality health care for all,” said Dr. Mark Rosenblatt, CEO of University of Illinois Hospital & Clinics and dean of the University of Illinois College of Medicine. “With this collaboration, we’ve recognized the importance of a public-public partnership for providing access and excellence to clinical care, training and research for the communities and patients both of our organizations serve.”