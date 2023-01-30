UIC Undergraduate Research Forum 2023

The UIC Undergraduate Research Forum will take place Tuesday, April 18, at the UIC Dorin Forum.

This important campuswide event, sponsored by the Office of Undergraduate Research and External Fellowships, the Office of the Provost, the Honors College, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and the University Library, showcases undergraduate student research covering a broad range of scholarship across a variety of disciplines. If you are an undergraduate student involved in research or creative inquiry projects on campus under the direction of a UIC faculty member, please consider attending the Undergraduate Research Forum to present your work. Additional information will follow, including information on how to register for the event for undergraduate students, and how to sign up to be a judge for the event for UIC faculty, staff, graduate students and alumni.

Tuesday, April 18

Noon – 4 p.m.

UIC Dorin Forum

725 W. Roosevelt Road

For more information, please contact:

Ramona Alcalá

ralcal3@uic.edu