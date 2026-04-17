UIC Urban Forum will examine public service in America

As communities grapple with complex public challenges, the University of Illinois Chicago’s 2026 Urban Forum will explore how the public sector can continue to protect the common good amid political, economic and social change in America.

The April 22 event convenes community leaders, scholars, policymakers and public managers who will examine the current state of public service and its role in sustaining a healthy democracy as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary.

Listen to story summary

The 2026 UIC Urban Forum, titled Public Service in a Changing America, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St.

Brian Whittaker, founder and executive director of Humans of Public Service, is the forum’s keynote speaker.

Public Service in a Healthy Democracy, the event’s first panel discussion, will examine what it means to work in public service today and how effective, values-driven public service strengthens democratic institutions. Panelists will reflect on their professional experiences across government, civic organizations and the nonprofit sector, exploring how public servants contribute to accountability, trust and the common good in a changing political and social landscape. The panel includes Clarisol Duque, state director in the Office of U.S. Sen. Richard J. Durbin; Rene Leyva, president-elect of the Illinois Library Association; and Rebekah Scheinfeld, CEO and president of the Civic Consulting Alliance. The discussion will be moderated by Deanna Shoss, director of communications and outreach in the City of Chicago’s Office of Inspector General.

The second panel, The Next Generation of Public Service, will explore how communities, institutions and leaders can continue to support the public service sector and the professionals who sustain it. Panelists will discuss strategies for recruiting, retaining and empowering the next generation of public servants, as well as the institutional cultures and policies that enable meaningful, mission-driven work. The panel will be moderated by Kate Albrecht, assistant professor of public policy, management and analytics at UIC, and will feature Kari Branham, administrator of research, evaluation and innovation at the Illinois Department of Human Services; Emily Egan, director of community development for the Village of Wilmette; Kevin Jackson, village manager for the Village of Oak Park; and Drew Williams-Clark, director of Build Up Cook in the Cook County Bureau of Asset Management.

The program will conclude with a Lightning Talk segment featuring brief presentations from practitioners and leaders who will share timely insights, innovative ideas and on-the-ground perspectives on public service.

UIC faculty, students and staff can attend for free with a valid UIC i-card. Admission is free for all Chicago-area teachers, faculty and students with a valid school ID. Admission is $25 for the general public and includes a box lunch and snacks.

All attendees must register online before the event. For more information, email uicurban@uic.edu. Media who wish to cover the event can RSVP to Brian Flood at bflood@uic.edu.

Event details, including the agenda and speaker bios, are available on the UIC Urban Forum website. Follow the UIC Urban Forum on Facebook for updates.

The UIC Urban Forum, which has a history of deliberating important questions facing today’s cities, is sponsored by the UIC College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs and UIC’s Institute for Policy and Civic Engagement.