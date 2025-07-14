UIC vice chancellor for advancement to join Virginia Tech 

Dear UIC Community,

We write to share the news that Tom Wamsley, vice chancellor for advancement at UIC and senior vice president of the University of Illinois Foundation, has been named the next senior vice president for advancement at Virginia Tech. His last day at UIC will be Aug. 15.

Tom has made a lasting impact on our university community. Under his leadership, the IGNITE Campaign surpassed its $750 million goal, raising a record $803 million. He also helped secure several of the largest individual gifts in UIC history, which led to the university’s first named college and academic department, and increased alumni engagement through the inaugural UIC Alumni Association.

Before joining UIC in 2019, Tom served as chief development officer for the University of Michigan’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business and held development and advancement positions at Wright State University, Antioch College, and the University of Dayton.

Tom’s contributions to UIC and the University of Illinois Foundation have been notable, and we are grateful for his leadership and exemplary service. A national search will be launched for his successor, and an interim appointment will be announced at a later date.

Please join us in thanking Tom for his dedication to UIC and in wishing him continued success as he begins this exciting new chapter.

Sincerely,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

James H. Moore, Jr.

President/CEO, University of Illinois Foundation

