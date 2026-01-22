UIC Voluntary Separation Incentive Program

Dear UIC community:

As we continue to uphold our commitment to strategic planning and long-term financial sustainability, we are evaluating a range of options to ensure we can continue to fulfill our mission. In the spirit of transparency, we want to share one of the programs currently under consideration.

UIC leadership is evaluating the potential implementation of a Voluntary Separation Incentive Program, or VSIP, which would offer eligible employees a financial incentive to voluntarily separate from UIC. It is important to emphasize that any such program, if offered, would be entirely voluntary, and no final decision has been made about whether we will move forward.

Many universities like UIC have used programs such as a Voluntary Separation Incentive Program to recognize long-standing service and to support employees who may be considering a voluntary transition or new pursuits. Our intent is to design a program with clear eligibility criteria that honors years of service, provides a meaningful benefit to our dedicated faculty and staff, and supports UIC’s long-term objectives.

The currently proposed eligibility criteria include the following:

Active, full-time faculty and staff with a combination of continuous full-time years of service plus age that totals at least 65 (continuous years of full-time service + age >= 65).

A minimum of 10 years of continuous full-time service.

Full-time faculty and staff within the following units that meet the above criteria are eligible:

Office of the Chancellor

Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Colleges and units reporting to the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs: College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts College of Business Administration College of Education Graduate College College of Liberal Arts and Sciences College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs UIC Law Office of Academic Programs, Student Success, and Effectiveness Office of Enrollment Management Office of Global Engagement

Colleges and units reporting to the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs College of Social Work

Office of the Vice Chancellor Administrative Services Limited to the following departments: Transportation; Facilities Management (Trades, Custodians; Grounds; Heat, Light and Power; Business Services nonexempt; Facilities Management admin, Warehouse, Mail Services, Facilities Management exempt staff); Office of the Vice Chancellor Administrative Services admin; Office of Preparedness and Response; Office of the Vice Chancellor Administrative Services IT; Mail Services admin; Utility and Energy Services

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Advancement

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Engagement

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Finance

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Eligibility criteria are measured as of Jan. 1, 2026.

The following factors render employees as ineligible to participate in the program:

Employees who receive a Notice of Non-reappointment are ineligible to participate.

Employees who have provided notification of resignation/retirement are also ineligible to participate.

To determine whether offering such a program is feasible, we first need to understand the level of employee interest. Later this week, eligible employees will receive an email from Segal, a third-party independent consulting firm engaged by UIC, containing a confidential, nonbinding expression-of-interest survey.

Eligible employees will be asked to complete and submit the survey directly to Segal to ensure confidentiality. Although the Voluntary Separation Incentive Program remains contingent on UIC leadership approval, the information gathered through these confidential expressions of interest will help us assess the potential scope and financial impact of the program. In the interim, if you have any questions, please contact UICVSIP@uic.edu.

Throughout this process, we remain deeply appreciative of the dedication and contributions of our employees, which are central to our success.

Best regards,

Matthew Fajack

Vice Chancellor for Finance

