Wall Street Journal ranks UIC as state’s leader in value, social mobility

UIC ranks as the top university in Illinois for value and social mobility. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

The University of Illinois Chicago is the top university in Illinois for value and social mobility, according to the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2025 Best Colleges in the U.S. ranking.

UIC ranked No. 1 among all universities in the state for social mobility, which considers universities that take in the highest proportion of students from lower-income families while maintaining high graduation rates, positively impacting graduate salaries and minimizing college costs.

UIC, where more than 50% of students receive Pell grants, ranked 13th among U.S. public universities in social mobility, and 16th overall.

The university also earned the top spot in Illinois for best value. Based on what the Wall Street Journal calls “Years to pay off net price,” this ranking lists schools in order of how quickly their graduates’ salaries pay back the average net price of four years of study. In the best value category, UIC ranked 31st among U.S. public universities and 37th overall.

The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2025 Best Colleges in the U.S. used public data to evaluate student outcomes, the learning environment and diversity, as well as surveys from students and alums.