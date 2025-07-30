UIC welcome events
Dear UIC faculty and staff:
You are cordially invited to attend UIC welcome events to kick off the 2025-26 academic year for our new first-year and transfer undergraduate, graduate and professional students across campus. You’re invited to help welcome our new students, faculty and staff to UIC, as well as reconnect with our returning students. It’s an exciting time at UIC.
UIC’s 19th Annual New Student Convocation
UIC Convocation marks the official beginning of our new undergraduate students’ journey into the UIC academic community together with our Flames traditions: lighting of the torch, signing of the banner, new undergraduate student group photo and more.
Wednesday, Aug. 27
4-7:30 p.m.
University Hall Lawn and Harrison Field
RSVP for UIC Convocation
College fair and volunteer interest form
Access info: ASL will be provided. Contact New Student and Family Programs at 312-996-3271 or orhelp@uic.edu for access request or questions.
Health Sciences Welcome Picnic
Help launch the new academic year at the 2025 Health Sciences Welcome Picnic. This social event brings together the UIC health sciences community for an afternoon of networking, refreshments, music, exhibitors and giveaways.
Wednesday, Aug. 27 (Rain date: Aug. 28)
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Medical Sciences Courtyard (between the College of Medicine Research Building and the Neuropsychiatric Institute)
RSVP for the picnic by Wednesday, Aug. 20
UIC Graduate College Welcome Back Picnic and Resource Fair
The Graduate College invites all new and returning graduate students to attend the UIC Graduate College Welcome Back Picnic and Resource Fair. Food tickets will be designated for students; faculty and staff are invited to join for networking, giveaways and a resource fair. This is a perfect opportunity for students to discover valuable campus resources, have fun and connect with colleagues.
Wednesday, Sept. 10
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
University Hall Lawn
Student registration for picnic and resource fair
Faculty and staff registration for picnic and resource fair
We look forward to you joining us and welcoming all of our new UIC Flames!
Michael Ginsburg
Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs
Karen Colley
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
Robert Barish
Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs
David Eddington
Dean of the Graduate College
For more information, please contact:
UIC Student Affairs
studentaffairs@uic.edu
