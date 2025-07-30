Dear UIC faculty and staff:

You are cordially invited to attend UIC welcome events to kick off the 2025-26 academic year for our new first-year and transfer undergraduate, graduate and professional students across campus. You’re invited to help welcome our new students, faculty and staff to UIC, as well as reconnect with our returning students. It’s an exciting time at UIC.

UIC’s 19th Annual New Student Convocation

UIC Convocation marks the official beginning of our new undergraduate students’ journey into the UIC academic community together with our Flames traditions: lighting of the torch, signing of the banner, new undergraduate student group photo and more.

Wednesday, Aug. 27

4-7:30 p.m.

University Hall Lawn and Harrison Field

RSVP for UIC Convocation

College fair and volunteer interest form

Access info: ASL will be provided. Contact New Student and Family Programs at 312-996-3271 or orhelp@uic.edu for access request or questions.

Health Sciences Welcome Picnic

Help launch the new academic year at the 2025 Health Sciences Welcome Picnic. This social event brings together the UIC health sciences community for an afternoon of networking, refreshments, music, exhibitors and giveaways.

Wednesday, Aug. 27 (Rain date: Aug. 28)

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Medical Sciences Courtyard (between the College of Medicine Research Building and the Neuropsychiatric Institute)

RSVP for the picnic by Wednesday, Aug. 20

UIC Graduate College Welcome Back Picnic and Resource Fair

The Graduate College invites all new and returning graduate students to attend the UIC Graduate College Welcome Back Picnic and Resource Fair. Food tickets will be designated for students; faculty and staff are invited to join for networking, giveaways and a resource fair. This is a perfect opportunity for students to discover valuable campus resources, have fun and connect with colleagues.

Wednesday, Sept. 10

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

University Hall Lawn

Student registration for picnic and resource fair

Faculty and staff registration for picnic and resource fair

We look forward to you joining us and welcoming all of our new UIC Flames!

Michael Ginsburg

Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

David Eddington

Dean of the Graduate College

For more information, please contact:

UIC Student Affairs

studentaffairs@uic.edu