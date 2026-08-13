UIC welcomes new executive associate vice chancellor for student affairs

Jamar Orr, executive associate vice chancellor for student affairs.

Jamar Orr has been appointed executive associate vice chancellor for student affairs, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. Effective Monday, Aug. 17, he will provide strategic leadership for key UIC Student Affairs initiatives and partner with colleagues across the university to advance student success, belonging and holistic student development.

Orr most recently served as associate provost for student services at Morton College, where he provided executive leadership for a comprehensive student services portfolio that included advising, counseling, disability services, student activities, admissions, registration and financial aid. In that role, he helped lead enrollment growth initiatives, strengthen student support services and improve access and persistence for students.

With more than 15 years of experience in higher education, Orr has built a career spanning student affairs, student success, enrollment management and legal compliance. Throughout his professional journey, he has focused on creating student-centered systems of support and fostering environments where students feel connected, supported and empowered to achieve their goals.

Orr’s career in higher education began at UIC, where he served as a residence hall director on the west side of campus. During that time, he developed many of the student affairs values and approaches that continue to guide his work today, including a commitment to supporting students through challenges and helping them navigate complex systems of support. His experience at UIC also provided an early understanding of the university’s size, complexity and student-centered mission, making this appointment a meaningful return to the institution where his professional journey began.



Since then, Orr has served in leadership roles at Morton College, Roosevelt University, Chicago State University and other institutions across the Chicago area. He also brings experience as an attorney advising colleges, universities and K-12 school districts on legal, policy, governance and compliance matters.



Orr earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Denison University, a Master of Science in college student personnel from Western Illinois University and a Juris Doctor from DePaul University College of Law.

As executive associate vice chancellor for UIC Student Affairs, Orr will work closely with students, staff and campus partners to strengthen programs, services and experiences that support student learning and development both inside and outside the classroom. His portfolio will also include leadership for divisional policy and compliance, with an emphasis on aligning these efforts with the university’s broader commitment to student well-being, safety and success.

Orr said he is particularly excited to engage with students and colleagues across the university.

“I have learned that understanding student needs begins with being present with and among students. When students trust that we are genuinely listening, they will tell us where the roadblocks are. Returning to UIC represents a meaningful full-circle moment in my career,” Orr said. “I am excited to work alongside students and colleagues to strengthen the systems of support that advance student success and well-being.”

“Jamar’s depth of experience, collaborative leadership style and commitment to student success make him an outstanding addition to our team,” said Sharron Evans, vice chancellor for student affairs. “I am confident he will be a tremendous partner as we continue advancing our work in support of UIC students and the university community.”

Please join us in welcoming Jamar back to UIC.