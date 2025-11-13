UIC welcomes new vice chancellor for student affairs

Sharron M. Evans, JD, has been named vice chancellor for student affairs, effective Jan. 16, 2026, following a national search. Evans, a proud native of Joliet, Illinois, currently serves as associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Iowa State University, where she provides strategic leadership for 13 departments and three programs focused on student engagement, well-being, academic success and inclusion.

With more than three decades of experience in higher education and student affairs, Evans has built a career dedicated to empowering students, transforming campus culture and advancing equity and belonging. Her leadership philosophy centers on creating integrated systems of care and development that help every student thrive — academically, personally and professionally.

At Iowa State, Evans has led major initiatives to strengthen student retention, crisis response, curricular approaches to student learning and cross-campus partnerships that elevate student success. She is recognized as a collaborative, visionary leader who inspires teams to think innovatively while keeping students at the heart of every decision.

Before joining Iowa State, Evans held progressive leadership roles at Roosevelt University, where she served as vice president for student affairs and dean of students, as well as assistant vice president for equity and inclusion. Her career also includes service at Northeastern Illinois University, Columbia University in the City of New York and Illinois State University. Additionally, Evans practiced law privately and consulted in higher education, deepening her expertise in student conduct, compliance and higher education policy.

As vice chancellor for student affairs at UIC, Evans will oversee a comprehensive portfolio that includes student support services, residence life, health and wellness, leadership development, civic engagement and career readiness. In this role, she will collaborate across campus to further advance student belonging, success and holistic development.

Her passion for higher education, law and policy, combined with her extensive experience supporting student retention and success, will be invaluable to enhance student life across campus and advance UIC’s mission.

Evans earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Illinois State University and her Juris Doctor from UIC Law — making her return to UIC a homecoming both professionally and personally.

“As someone who grew up in Joliet, Illinois, and earned my law degree from UIC, returning to serve this extraordinary institution is deeply meaningful,” Evans said. “I am energized by UIC’s commitment to access and innovation and thrilled to partner with our talented community to elevate the student experience and help every student reach their fullest potential.”