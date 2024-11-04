UIC will host in-depth housing crisis discussion
Join WTTW for an in-depth exploration of the affordable housing crisis, supported by All Chicago and experts from the University of Illinois Chicago. This event will feature excerpts from WTTW’s Firsthand: Homeless project and a panel discussion that delves into recent findings from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding homelessness.
The panel will include:
- Event moderator: Iván Arenas, Institute for Research on Race and Public Policy, UIC
- Lissette Castañeda, Commissioner, Chicago Department of Housing
- Carolyn K. Ross, President and CEO, All Chicago Making Homelessness History
- Perry Vietti, President, Interfaith Housing Development Corporation
Together, they will examine the impact of affordable housing in addressing homelessness while emphasizing that housing, though essential, is just one piece of a much larger puzzle in solving this complex issue.
Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from experts and engage in a critical conversation on one of the city’s most pressing issues.
Announcements, Research Impact
