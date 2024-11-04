UIC will host in-depth housing crisis discussion

October 23, 2024

Join WTTW for an in-depth exploration of the affordable housing crisis, supported by All Chicago and experts from the University of Illinois Chicago. This event will feature excerpts from WTTW’s Firsthand: Homeless project and a panel discussion that delves into recent findings from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding homelessness.

The panel will include:

  • Event moderator: Iván Arenas, Institute for Research on Race and Public Policy, UIC
  • Lissette Castañeda, Commissioner, Chicago Department of Housing
  • Carolyn K. Ross, President and CEO, All Chicago Making Homelessness History
  • Perry Vietti, President, Interfaith Housing Development Corporation

Together, they will examine the impact of affordable housing in addressing homelessness while emphasizing that housing, though essential, is just one piece of a much larger puzzle in solving this complex issue.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from experts and engage in a critical conversation on one of the city’s most pressing issues.

This event is free, but an RSVP is required.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: UIC Latino Cultural Center, 803 S. Morgan St., Lecture Center B2, Chicago

