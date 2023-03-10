UIC Writing Center achieves advanced certification

The UIC Writing Center has been awarded certification as a Level 1, 2 and 3 certified tutor training program by the internationally recognized College Reading and Learning Association.

“Adding the advanced levels of certification means recognizing and celebrating our tutors’ growth and commitment to serving the UIC community,” said Vainis Aleksa, director of the UIC Writing Center. “It is a way to communicate that dedication clearly to a wider audience.”

For more than 30 years, CRLA has been a leader in learning assistance, reading and academic support programs with almost 1,300 members and over 2,000 certified training programs worldwide. Achieving certification means that the writing center has met CRLA’s high standards for tutor selection, training, direct service and evaluation as an integral part of their overall tutoring program.

The UIC Writing Center has worked hard to develop a tutor training program that meets CRLA’s rigorous standards and has successfully completed the International Tutor Training Program Certification peer review process. Tutors move through the certification ranks by taking English 282 and/or English 482, as well as completing a series of online training modules and in-person workshops developed by UIC Writing Center directors.

“Each level of certification requires tutors complete at least 10 additional hours of training and 25 hours of experience working with writers,” said Antonio Guerrero, assistant director and current professional development supervisor at the writing center. “Tutors are devoted to advancing their craft throughout their time at the center.”