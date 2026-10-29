UIC’s Artificial Intelligence Laboratory awarded $6M from Illinois Department of Transportation
The College of Engineering is helping keep roads in Illinois and throughout the Midwest safer for all users. UIC Engineering’s Artificial Intelligence Laboratory has maintained a three-decade-long partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation, and in October, that relationship was extended another two years.
The Illinois Department of Transportation awarded almost $6.2 million to the lab for its continued stewardship of the joint project. If the Illinois Department of Transportation exercises both remaining renewal options, the award will exceed $18 million. These funds will allow UIC to continue its research, development and operation of Illinois’ traveler information system, the Gateway Traveler Information System and its public-facing website, TravelMidwest.com.
The project is led by Professor Peter Nelson, director of the UIC Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and emeritus dean of the College of Engineering, with Senior Research Scientist John Dillenburg, associate director of the AI Lab, as co-investigator and project director.
Around the clock, the Gateway Traveler Information System gathers real-time information from 90 data sources at 29 agencies across seven states (Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky and Michigan) and turns it into a single, consistent picture of the region’s roads. Its partners include all nine Illinois Department of Transportation districts and its Station One communications center; the Illinois Tollway; the Chicago Department of Transportation; Lake, DuPage and Kane counties; the Indiana Toll Road; and the transportation departments of neighboring states, along with private-sector data from HERE and Waze.
The Gateway Traveler Information System is far more robust than the typical traffic application most consumers rely on. In addition to travel times and congestion information, TravelMidwest.com provides its users with camera images and video of roadways from the departments of transportation in Illinois and other states, alerts about any construction projects scheduled within the next 24 hours and messages from overhead roadway message signs. The system also alerts users in advance of any special events that may shut down roadways and snarl traffic, including parades, sporting events and other street closures. And the system monitors weather data, which provides atmospheric conditions and surface/pavement conditions, including whether a road has been treated with salt to reduce slippery conditions. Truck drivers receive data on weigh stations, rest areas and available parking spots. Recently, public transit information has been added to the Gateway Traveler Information System.
Three decades of AI
AI has always been the heart of the project, though methodologies and capabilities have changed dramatically since the project was developed.
“The project started with simple, rule-based AI systems in the 1990s and evolved over time with more sophisticated methods as the technology matured,” Dillenburg said. “What I’ve noticed in my 42 years here at UIC is that today’s latest and greatest technologies end up embedded and so commonplace that no one notices them.”
Dillenburg was an invited speaker at the 2026 Traffic Engineering and Safety Conference held Oct. 21 and 22 in Champaign. At the conference’s workshop, “Artificial Intelligence for Transportation Agencies: Practical Applications for Planning, Safety, Operations, and Asset Management,” he discussed how the AI tools and methods behind the Gateway Traveler Information System have evolved. The day before, he and Peter Stresino of the Illinois Department of Transportation presented “Truck Parking Information Management Systems,” covering UIC’s machine-vision system that counts available truck parking at Illinois rest areas.
The project supports more than 40 people, including UIC’s full-time team: system administrator Chung Loo, operations managers Anjum Malik and Daniel Roe, research specialist Martin Booker, and IT technical associate Andrew Baxter. They are joined by seven part-time operators and 16 student positions, including two cohorts of Early Micro-Internships Building Employment Readiness “Sprinternship” students.
UIC is also joined by three partners: Parsons, which has worked with UIC on the system since the 1998 Gateway Project and provides engineering, software development and 24/7 support; the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Traffic Operations and Safety Laboratory, which integrates national travel-time data and measures the accuracy of Illinois travel times; and Verlibra, LLC (RoadStats), which hosts TravelMidwestStats.com and its more than 20 years of historical traffic data.
Total award funding for the project since 2003, including this $6.2 million award, is $46.8 million.
By the numbers
- $6.18 million two-year IDOT award (Oct 2026 – Sept 2028); more than $18 million if both renewal options are exercised
- 5 million traffic camera images viewed per day
- 292,038 TravelMidwest.com users and 2.4 million page views in the past year
- 90 data sources from 29 agencies in 7 states
- 60+ approved data subscribers downloading about 17 GB of traffic data per day
- 2,150 traffic cameras, 687 message signs and 508 travel-time routes on the map
- ~180,000 location descriptions matched to the road network every hour
- 24/7/365 operations since 2008
- 40+ people supported across UIC, Parsons, UW–Madison and Verlibra
- 30+ years of UIC-IDOT partnership; $46.8 million in IDOT awards since 2003
— Andrea Poet, College of Engineering
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