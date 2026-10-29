UIC’s Artificial Intelligence Laboratory awarded $6M from Illinois Department of Transportation

The College of Engineering is helping keep roads in Illinois and throughout the Midwest safer for all users. UIC Engineering’s Artificial Intelligence Laboratory has maintained a three-decade-long partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation, and in October, that relationship was extended another two years.

The Illinois Department of Transportation awarded almost $6.2 million to the lab for its continued stewardship of the joint project. If the Illinois Department of Transportation exercises both remaining renewal options, the award will exceed $18 million. These funds will allow UIC to continue its research, development and operation of Illinois’ traveler information system, the Gateway Traveler Information System and its public-facing website, TravelMidwest.com.

The project is led by Professor Peter Nelson, director of the UIC Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and emeritus dean of the College of Engineering, with Senior Research Scientist John Dillenburg, associate director of the AI Lab, as co-investigator and project director.

Around the clock, the Gateway Traveler Information System gathers real-time information from 90 data sources at 29 agencies across seven states (Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky and Michigan) and turns it into a single, consistent picture of the region’s roads. Its partners include all nine Illinois Department of Transportation districts and its Station One communications center; the Illinois Tollway; the Chicago Department of Transportation; Lake, DuPage and Kane counties; the Indiana Toll Road; and the transportation departments of neighboring states, along with private-sector data from HERE and Waze.

The Gateway Traveler Information System is far more robust than the typical traffic application most consumers rely on. In addition to travel times and congestion information, TravelMidwest.com provides its users with camera images and video of roadways from the departments of transportation in Illinois and other states, alerts about any construction projects scheduled within the next 24 hours and messages from overhead roadway message signs. The system also alerts users in advance of any special events that may shut down roadways and snarl traffic, including parades, sporting events and other street closures. And the system monitors weather data, which provides atmospheric conditions and surface/pavement conditions, including whether a road has been treated with salt to reduce slippery conditions. Truck drivers receive data on weigh stations, rest areas and available parking spots. Recently, public transit information has been added to the Gateway Traveler Information System.